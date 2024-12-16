A business lady on TikTok showed Mzansi just how deep her pockets were after spending R28K

South Africans could not relate to Ncumisa Majezi’s kind of wealth and shared their thoughts in a thread of 1.2K comments

Although female entrepreneurship has slowed down and even diminishing in other countries, it’s not the case in Mzansi

Ncumisa Majezi has gained a massive following for her luxurious lifestyle through resilient entrepreneurial skills.

Mzansi was amazed by a lady who spent R28K in one day. Image: @ncumisamajezi

Source: TikTok

The lady is one of the most successful distributors of Forever Living products, and she has used social media as an important tool to attract customers.

Woman blows R28K on his and hers perfumes

She bought some of her favourite fragrances to celebrate her hard work and feed her guilty pleasure and remembered to spoil her man. Majezi shared a receipt of her beefy purchase to prove her claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She spent R4.4K on 30ml perfume by Creed, R8K on 100ml Hibiscus Mahajab and two fragrances for her man worth R15 600.

Watch the video below:

Female entrepreneurship flourishing in South Africa

Biz Community recently reported that South Africa’s female entrepreneurship showed staggering success compared to the rest of the world after a global study was conducted. The survey suggested that the rate of female entrepreneurship has slowed and is even diminishing in some countries. In some cases, this is due to both external—such as ongoing geopolitical crises—and internal factors, like striking a fair work-life balance.

South Africans reacted to the lady’s expensive taste

Social media users were stunned by the woman’s video and commented:

@Mosima Tsutsa explained:

“After buying R500 perfume at Woolworth with 25% off, I was tossing and turning at night thinking of how I could spend so much money on perfume. Guys, where did you get the money? Please help me.”

@Sunshine ☀️ was impressed:

“Black women giving themselves the best, I love it.”

@Lusanda Mj sighed:

“Every time I get on the internet, I’m reminded of how poor I am.”

@Minnie realised:

“I need to work harder; people are spending my salary on perfumes.”

@mambuyisa was amazed:

“People are rich in Mzansi.”

3 more stories on wealthy people by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News