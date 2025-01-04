The South African Police Service in Limpopo cuffed more than 600 suspects in the festive season

The suspects were arrested as part of Operation Vala Umgodi, and some of the suspects arrested were illegal miners

South Africans congratulated the police and gave them flowers for the work they did in apprehending the criminals

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

SA is pleased Limpopo SAPS arrested 664 illegal mining suspects. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Luis Alvarez/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO—The South African Police Service arrested 669 suspects during Operation Vala Umgodi from 1 December 2024. Some of the suspects arrested were illegal miners, whom Operation Vala Umgodi has been targeting since its beginning.

Vala Umgodi arrests over 600

According to the South African Police Service, the suspects were arrested for illegal mining, possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition, contravening the Immigration Act, possessing and dealing in drugs, assaults and possessing counterfeit goods and stolen vehicles.

In the joint operation with the Department of Home Affairs, the South African National Defense Force and the Department of Minerals and Energy, nine illegal immigrants have been deported during the operation.

What you need to know about Operation Vala Umgodi

The operation arrested 35 zama zamas in the Northern Cape in July 2024, targeting informal settlements

19 More illegal miners were arrested in the same month in the Northern Cape as the operation intensified

The operation arrested 48 illegal miners in Gauteng, and many implements they used for illegal mining were found

South Africans impressed

Netizens commenting on SAPS' Facebook page celebrated the police's continued fight against illegal mining.

Lindo Mlindos said:

"Well done. The country has a long road, but we appreciate the efforts of the officials who want to restore the rule of law and protect our constitution."

Mzolisi Ka-Xengxe said:

"This critical and vital operation by SAPS with SANDF by the government is worth appreciating, and all law-abiding patriotic South Africans must and should support our Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to restore the rule of law."

Mahlangu Sbusiso KB said:

"Keep our community safe."

Abubakr Mtamba said:

"All this shows SAPS members somewhere were not doing their jobs properly."

Luka Ringeta said:

"Good job. Keep it up."

