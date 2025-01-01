The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are tackling spiking cases

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are out to combat crime on Johannesburg's highways.

The JMPD and SAPS have launched a joint operation to combat spiking incidents.

Numerous incidents have been reported of late of criminals placing rocks on the highway to get motorists to stop or to cause them to crash.

Criminals target numerous highways and off-ramps

According to reports, criminals have been placing rocks on the highway and off-ramps in Johannesburg. This includes key sections of the Soweto Highway, Maraisburg off-ramp, and Rand Show Road off-ramp.

MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, condemned the growing trend, saying it was an attack on resident's safety.

“The deliberate placement of rocks on these routes has caused multiple accidents, jeopardising the lives of innocent motorists. This is an attack on the safety and dignity of our residents,” he said.

In response to the growing trend, JMPD and SAPS have launched increased patrols and surveillance, especially in high-risk zones.

Authorities have also encouraged motorists to immediately report any emergencies or suspicious behaviour so officials can deal with the matter.

South Africans divided over joint operation

Social users weighed in on the joint operation, with some saying it was about time, while others feared that it wouldn’t help.

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi said:

“Announcing this will just make the perpetrators move elsewhere. They should have just set up a trap for them, but ke ok.”

Mahomed Rafeek Goolam stated:

“About time they earn their salaries😢.”

Sonja Stoop added:

“At last.”

Alex Vorster said:

“About time.”

Johnny Facer stated:

“Bit late.”

@b_sigidi said:

“The least you can do is patrol the freeways instead of parking on the off-ramps.”

@Joy_cherrylipz:

“It's about time. What were you waiting for?”

5 arrested for N1 spiking incidents

Briefly News reported on 17 November 2024 that police arrested five men who were wanted for a string of road spiking cases on the N1,

The suspects allegedly used to rob motorists after throwing spikes across the road to slow the vehicles down near Bela Bela in Limpopo.

South Africans were relieved that the men had been arrested and hoped they wouldn't be released anytime soon.

