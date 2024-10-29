South Africans are full of praise for a motorist who shot dead three men who attempted to hijack him

The suspects, who posed as police officers on the N1 near Soweto, forced the motorist out of his vehicle

Three of the men were shot dead during a scuffle when they attempted to force the man into a boot

Three hijackers posing as police were shot dead by a motorist as they attempted to shove him into a boot. Image: Peter Titmus.

Source: Getty Images

Three suspects have been shot dead after an attempted hijacking, and South Africans couldn’t be happier.

Citizens took to social media to praise a motorist who shot dead three men who attempted to steal his vehicle and kidnap him.

The incident happened on the N1 highway near the Soweto offramp.

Men shot dead during scuffle

According to police on the scene, the suspects were travelling in two vehicles when they attempted to stop a white bakkie.

The hijackers are said to have posed as police officers to get him to stop.

They forced the driver out of his vehicle and were trying to force him into the boot of another car when a scuffle broke out.

The motorist opened fire during the scuffle, killing three of the men instantly.

South Africans praise driver

Social media users were thrilled with the news, celebrating the fact that there were three fewer criminals.

@_Lolo_Pat said:

“Give that man a Bells.”

@PressPlaySA added:

“When government and police fail to protect innocent citizens, the citizens will protect themselves.”

@Tabile_Zukile stated:

“Give that victim the Order of Ikhamanga 🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

@BeardedPriest1 said:

“Definition of crime does not pay.”

@Ihhashi_Turkei exclaimed:

“The victim is my hero.”

@AlwinVogel said:

“This seems to be the norm now. First KZN cops, and now citizens are shooting first and asking questions later.”

@TheeCityzen stated:

“Justice served. This guy understands Mkhwanazi’s mandate, and he executed it well.”

Hijackers' plans ruined by motorist

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a story of hijackers who were thwarted by their intended targets.

In a video shared on X, hijackers could be seen attempting to rob a passing motorist on a quiet street.

The men got more than they bargained for when the driver of the vehicle put up a fight before fleeing.

Source: Briefly News