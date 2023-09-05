Criminals in South Africa are employing new hijacking methods, including the drive-thru hijacking

JOHANNESBURG - Criminals in South Africa have found new ways to cheat motorists of their vehicles.

Criminals are getting savvy with their hijacking methods. Images: Stock Photo & Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bobby Petkov, the Group CEO of Mit-Mak Motors, warned that hijackers have started to use three new methods to hijack unsuspecting motorists.

Hijackers using three new tricks to steal cars

According to Petkov, hijackers use three new trends to hijack cars from motorists. These trends include the drive-thru hijacking method, which involves two vehicles trapping a motorist in the drive-thru line.

According to IOL, the criminals work in two teams. One team will be in car in front of the unsuspecting victim and the second one will be in the vehicle behind the victim. An armed person will get out of the vehicle and force the victim out of the vehicle.

Petkov says the drive-thru hijacking vehicle is similar to the driveway hijacking trend.

The second trend involves criminals purposefully bumping the victims vehicle. They flag the motorists to stop to exchange insurance information only to steal their vehicles at gunpoint.

The last hijacking trend is called the "good Samaritan". This is involves a criminal flagging a motorist because their tyre is flat. Once the victim stops the car to check, the criminals pounce and steal the vehicle at gunpoint.

Hijackers have a vehicle preference

Fidelity services group CEO Wahl Bartmann says criminals seem to prefer hijacking vehicles under the Toyota, VW, Ford, and Nissan brands.

According to BusinessTech, Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, and Corollas, VW Polos and Nissan NP200s are the most targeted vehicles by hijackers.

Hijackers seemingly prefer these cars because of their popularity.

South Africans react to hijacking trends

@missnozipho said:

"New hijacking methods? This is old as time. Now what is law enforcement doing to stop these trends? New/old?"

@Roteck_SA_cc said:

"Whilst criminals implement new tactics, the security industry still fights crime with batons and outdated technology. Wake up SA, not only politicians are crooks."

Mike Haywood Woodhouse said:

"We are very fortunate not to ever experience hijackings in our town."

Des Van Der Walt said:

"They will point you with a gun...."

TikTok video shows attempted hijacking of elderly group

Briefly News previously reported that in a dramatic turn of events captured on TikTok, a video has surfaced showcasing a brave driver's response to an attempted hijacking of a group of elderly people.

The crime rate in South Africa is alarming, leaving citizens looking over their shoulders at every turn. No one feels safe anymore.

The footage, shared by user @the_scent_central, highlights the astounding courage displayed by the driver as he thwarted the hijacker's plans.

