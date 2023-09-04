A carwash worker drove a client's car and lost control while delivering it to the owner's crib

The GTI drove into a wall, and it was destroyed; the TikTokker claims that the kids in the house were hurt too

Netizens pointed out that this was why they did not allow people to drive their cars

An accident caused by a carwash employee created an online discussion. Image: @Shonny

A carwash employee crashed a GTI into a wall in Ivory Park in Tembisa so badly that the wall and the car were severely damaged.

The car did not belong to the carwash worker, and the accident left netizens discussing car insurance and carwash workers driving people's cars.

Man crashes customer's GTI into a wall

@shonny____ posted the video on his TikTok account and reported the incident. The video hit 1.8 million views. According to the TikTokker, the owner left his car at the wash. The person who washed it decided to deliver the vehicle to its owner. Along the way, the driver may have lost control and crashed into a wall in Ivory Park.

The video revealed the extent of the damage. The car's bonnet and front part were demolished and buried in the rubble. The windscreen was smashed, and the gent giving the report claimed that the children in the home of the damaged wall were injured. It's not clear how badly injured they were. Watch the video here:

Car owners give their opinion on the accident

Netizens discussed how the owner's insurance would respond and scolded the man driving a car that did not belong to him.

Unrealistic said:

“I once took my car to a car wash, saw them driving someone’s M135i recklessly in his absence, and left without notice.”

User69328392992261 remarked:

“Insurance won’t pay, unfortunately.”

Ngcukumane added:

“The insurance company will try to find every reason not to pay. These insurance people are so hard when you have to claim.”

Wilbert Bayana wrote:

“I never give them the keys for this very reason. Chances are insurance won’t pay, and the one washing might not have a licence.”

Rethabile Senatle was a victim of a similar incident.

“I had the same situation. I left the car at the carwash and found it crashed when I returned.”

Dowedi added:

“I will never leave my car at the carwash. I will wait for it until they are done washing it.”

Woman's car trashed by carwash worker in Durban

In other news, Briefly News reported that a woman left her car at a carwash in Durban and found it damaged.

The woman posted a video of her badly damaged Ford Fiesta and said she left it at the carwash.

What even broke her heart was that the carwash owner refused to take responsibility for his worker's actions.

Source: Briefly News