A car in the Western Cape had netizens in awe after it was seen on the road without a wheel

The owner of the car replaced the wheel with a dolly board, and it seemed to work

Netizens were dead with laughter and jokingly applauded South Africans' unique creativity

A car in Cape Town shocked South Africans when it was seen on the road with three wheels.

More remarkable, this car replaced the third wheel with a dolly board!

Cape Town motorist drives car with three wheels

@skobozi's TikTok video caught people by surprise, so much so that it was viewed 1.7 million times.

In the video, the car is at an intersection, and the person next to them is recording. The vehicle drives closer, and as it drives off, it focuses on its rear part, which reveals that the car is on the dolly board. Watch the video here:

South Africans applaud car owner's creativity

Netizens from around the country instantly noticed that this could only happen in Cape Town. Even Cape Town residents could swear that Cape Town residents are capable of doing strange things with their cars.

Wandile Ndlovu said:

“It can only be in South Africa.”

Bhelekazi commented:

“Before seeing the number I plate, I knew it was Kaapstaad.”

Not_so_ya_boi_riley remarked:

“Modern problems have modern solutions.”

Mahmooda Abbderoef was finished.

“Now I’ve seen it all. Innovation and creativity.”

Mayfbell said:

“The DIY is real.”

Bev scratched her head.

“No, now I’ve seen it all. What if that board gets stuck in a pothole?”

Lunga dlungwane wrote:

“Never a dull moment in South Africa.”

Gontlafetse was amazed by the creativity.

“The creativity in this country is wild.”

Ciah Hlope asked.

“Guys, are we sure South Africa is a real place?”

Boondi made fun of the car.

“Not the car skateboarding.”

