Police have restricted the sale of alcohol in Johannesburg after 6 pm on New Year's Eve

Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said the move was aimed at reducing alcohol-related incidents

South Africans laughed at the idea, with many thinking it was a bad move by police

SAPS has restricted the sale of alcohol on New Year's Eve in Johannesburg, but South Africans think it's a bad idea. Image: Klaus Vedfelt/ Darren Stewart

GAUTENG - Police in the province are cracking down on alcohol abuse on New Year’s Eve, but not everyone is happy about it.

SAPS restricted the sale of alcohol on 31 December, but the decision has caused a stir online.

The sale of alcohol has been restricted from 6 pm in the Johannesburg central precinct.

Move aimed at reducing incidents

Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku welcomed the temporary restriction, saying it would reduce alcohol-related incidents and promote public safety.

Tshwaku said they had learnt from past experiences restricting liquor trading hours helped minimise alcohol-related harm.

“Limiting the sale of alcohol has shown positive results in various incidents, including during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Tshwaku said.

Strict punishments in store

Tshwaku explained that there would be strict punishments for those flouting the law.

Anyone found contravening the conditions of the Liquor Act could have their stock confiscated, as well as potential fines.

Vendors who allowed parties outside or in front of their businesses would also be shut down, and their music systems would be seized.

South Africans question decision to restrict sales

Social media users weighed in on the announcement, with many criticising it.

Sandra Cunningham said:

“On the biggest night of the year, you want entertainment places closed. You are insane.”

Lleanne Webb added:

“Well, this will cause a huge upset. I foresee a little rioting and looting taking place tonight. Hope the liquor outlets in Jozi have very, very strong burglar guards and gates🤦🏻‍♀️.”

Simon Coutts asked:

“Do they have the authority to do it?”

Ngwato Sledge stated:

“You can't control friends of alcohol. Surely those from Jozi will have other means 😅.”

Tyrell Stainbank joked:

“🤣 Joburg hai. From water shedding to alcohol shedding 🤷‍♂️🤣. Which country is Jhb in?”🤣

Mashatile urges residents to drink responsibly

In a related article, Paul Mashatile urged citizens to drink responsibly during the holiday period.

Briefly News reported that the Deputy President cautioned citizens against abusing alcohol.

South Africans criticised Mashatile's speech, with some not happy with how he delivered it.

