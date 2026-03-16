A retail worker opens up about the moment he realised his job was slowly draining his energy and affecting how he felt every day

He explains that the decision to leave was not about avoiding work but about protecting his mental and emotional well-being

His story resonates with many viewers who admit they are currently facing the same difficult balance between financial security and personal happiness

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Quitting a stable job is never an easy decision, especially when bills still need to be paid. But one man’s candid reflection on leaving retail has struck a chord with many people who say they know exactly how he felt.

The picture on the left showed Qiniso in the office, wearing his work uniform. Image: @qiniso_mckay

Source: TikTok

A South African man has sparked discussion online after sharing the moment he decided to walk away from his retail job. TikTok user @QinisoMcKay posted a video on 14 March 2026, explaining why he resigned from his position at Checkers, saying the job had started draining him emotionally.

Qiniso revealed that although the job helped him pay the bills, it slowly took a toll on his mental well-being. His caption explained that he did not leave because he could not handle working. Instead, he said he reached a point where he no longer wanted a job to dictate how he felt every day.

According to him, staying in a job that constantly drained his energy came with hidden costs. He explained that over time, people lose their confidence, motivation, and the spark that once made them excited about life. His post described the experience as something that slowly chips away at a person rather than breaking them all at once.

Walking away from a job that drains you

Mental health in the workplace has become an increasingly important conversation in recent years. Many professionals say toxic environments, unrealistic expectations, and emotional burnout can leave workers feeling trapped. While stable income is important, experts often highlight that long-term stress can have serious effects on a person’s well-being.

Mzansi viewers quickly filled the comments with their own experiences. Some said they completely understood user @QinisoMcKay’s decision and admitted they were currently feeling the same way about their own jobs. Others shared stories of staying too long in workplaces that drained them before eventually deciding to move on.

The visual on the right showed Qiniso on duty. Image: @qiniso_mckay

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

PEARLY POPS wrote:

“I want to quit mine, but I don’t have plan B to fall back on.”

Sbongumusa wrote:

“I used to work for Checkers. I resigned three years back. They paid me R850 weekly salary. I paid myself with their stock because I knew every new line stock, angibhebywa mina. Translation: They couldn’t cheat me.”

Stocko Sa Pitori wrote:

“I resigned last year in November at Shoprite DC, and everyone was shocked when a supervisor resigned. I told them I need my peace because that place drained me. After that, my team all resigned in December. Retail will drain you.”

AndiswaSNkosi wrote:

“I really want to leave mine, but I’m a single mother and a breadwinner. What will my family do without my income? Emotionally and mentally, I’m so tired. I find myself crying every day before and after work.”

Anelini Mkhize wrote:

“I will follow you soon. I just don’t want to leave without a second option, but retail is terrible. Every time I go there, I literally cry because I hate it.”

Pretty Gumede523 wrote:

“I was working for the same company. I ended up asking customers if there were vacancies where they work. Luckily, God sent his angels. I asked one customer and found my job. My manager didn’t like me and even said she can’t wait to fire me, even though I did nothing wrong. Now I can see the difference even in my body. All the best, Bhuti.”

Jennifer Lerato Mila wrote:

“I have worked for that company for 17 years, but the moment I left, I felt some weight off my shoulders. No more alarm call-outs and explaining every morning.”

Siyabusa Cebekhulu wrote:

“So sorry about that. I’ve seen you at Hillcrest Checkers; you always seemed to have it together and smiling. You made it seem easy.”

Xoliswa wrote:

“My doctor told me I’m losing my mind. I left in March 2025. I don’t want to go back to retail anymore.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about quitting jobs

Social media is buzzing after Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke Khwela, revealed that he asked her to quit her job, leaving Mzansi stunned.

A young British man quit his job to chase a dream life in Cape Town, sharing his plans on TikTok, prompting netizens to react.

A South African man went viral on TikTok for humorously explaining his reason for leaving his call centre job, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News