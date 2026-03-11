A man shares a frustrating experience after realising the television he bought in Johannesburg was actually wood wrapped in black plastic

The TikTok video captures the moment he explains how he only discovered the truth after getting home and opening the package

Many South Africans react to the clip with mixed feelings, with some sympathising while others say scams like this are common in big cities

A man’s story sparked a wider conversation online about street scams in Johannesburg, with many viewers warning that unbelievably cheap deals often come with costly lessons.

The picture showed am umhappy man looking at his phone. Image: DC Studio

Source: UGC

A man on TikTok shared a painful lesson after realising he had been scammed while trying to buy a television in Johannesburg. The video was posted by @lawful_harris on 10 March 2026. In the clip, he explained that he bought what he believed was a TV wrapped in black plastic.

Everything looked normal at the time, and the package even had the weight and shape of a television. However, when user @lawful_harris got home and finally opened the package, the excitement quickly turned into disappointment. Instead of a TV, he found pieces of wood wrapped inside the plastic. The man captioned the video:

“Never again got scammed at Johannesburg! 💔”

Johannesburg is often warned about when it comes to street scams, especially quick sales happening in public spaces or parking lots. Many locals say these deals usually target people who are looking for a bargain. Some users said the situation was unfortunate, while others pointed out that deals that seem too good to be true often turn out to be scams.

Several viewers also shared their own stories of being tricked in similar ways, saying scams like this are still common in busy areas of the city. While the man’s experience ended in frustration, his video now serves as a reminder for others to stay cautious when buying expensive items from strangers.

The screenshot on the left showed what he bought versus what he got when he got home. Image: @lawful_harris

Source: TikTok

Here’s what netizens said

Onantjie wrote:

“If this is not a prank, I’ll be mad the whole year because what the hell.”

Zaithel wrote:

“I once bought a phone full of dry mud inside. I’ll never heal.”

kgadikgadi wrote:

“At least they delivered.”

Justine asked:

“But does the R70 remote at least work?”

Lilanga wrote:

“What would drive me crazier is the fact that they genuinely took the time to carve that wood out.”

Nokukhanya Khanyo wrote:

“Buy at Game next time.”

M K V asked:

“Didn’t it feel light to you?”

TheTallBeliever wrote:

“At least you have a cutting board.”

Dineo Neo wrote:

“Sometimes going to the shop is a good thing. Sorry about the R1500 you spent.”

ThatoLovestheHoes wrote:

“When you found out it’s Google Cardboard instead of Google TV.”

cheerLeader wrote:

“I once bought a Wahl shaving machine at MTN Tank. When I opened it, there were tiny rocks inside just to make it heavy.”

Lotusflower wrote:

“A TV comes in a box, not wrapped in plastic.”

Nokli wrote:

“Cheap is expensive. Now you’re going to buy another one that’s even more expensive.”

