A Mpumalanga petrol attendant was arrested for allegedly running a card - cloning scam that cost motorists nearly R500 , 000

Hawks officers found a card-cloning machine during a raid at the petrol station, leading to the suspect’s immediate arrest

Investigations are ongoing as authorities believe more people may be linked to the crime

The Hawks have arrested a petrol attendant in Mpumalanga for a card-cloning scam. Image: Jeff Greenberg/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA- A petrol attendant has been arrested for allegedly siphoning nearly R500,000 from unsuspecting motorists through a card-cloning scam.

According to IOL,The 34-year-old suspect, employed at the Truckstop Inn petrol station, is expected to appear at the Balfour Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charges against him. Reports indicate that the investigation was a joint operation involving two banks and the Hawks’ Middelburg Serious Crimes Division.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magoseni Nkosi said the suspect allegedly cloned bank cards during transactions when motorists paid using their petrol cards at the filling station. Investigations revealed that card users suffered losses amounting to an estimated R469,000.

Hawks Nab Suspect With Card-Cloning Machine

The Hawks reported that they were alerted to suspicious transactions and immediately acted on the information. Officers swooped in on the petrol station on 12 December 2025.

During a search, officers discovered a card-cloning machine in the suspect’s possession, leading to his immediate arrest. He is expected to appear before the Balfour Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 December 2025.

Mpumalanga Hawks provincial head Major General Nico Gerber commended the cooperation between financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and the fuel station.

"This is a testament to the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in addressing crime,” he said.

Gerber added that investigations are ongoing, as more individuals may be linked to the illegal activity.

SAPS raided a Mpumalanga petrol station in suspicion of a card scam. Image: SAPS/ Facebook

Source: Getty Images

South Africans Weigh In

Members of the public shared mixed reactions to the arrest.

Sphumelele Khuzwayo said:

“Not the first incident in Mpumalanga. The last one I remember involved a petrol attendant who was a foreign national at a fuel station along the N4, if I remember correctly.”

Johan Smal commented:

“Well done. E xcellent work. Keep it up.”

Gavin Kriek stated:

“Caught with a card-cloning machine. Nope, not guilty. Caught red-handed. Nope, not guilty. Enough evidence to convict a small country. Nope, not guilty. So why further investigations? Convict him already and stop wasting taxpayers’ money.”

Johan Potgieter added:

“Good job. Well done.”

SirNgov commented:

"White-collar crime has gained momentum with technological developments.”

Other SAPS and Hawks arrests in Mpumalanga by Briefly News

Previously, Briefly News reported that five people were arrested after the Hawks raided a fake pharmacy in Mpumalanga. The Hawks, together with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), shut down the operation in Acornhoek on 9 October 2025.

During the raid, a 50-year-old pharmacy owner and four employees were arrested. According to the Hawks, none of the employees could prove they were qualified to dispense medication, and the owner failed to produce a valid operating licence. It was later confirmed that the business had never been registered with the South African Pharmacy Council.

In another case, SAPS, including the Hawks in Mpumalanga, uncovered several drug laboratories in Standerton on 4 and 7 April 2025. Police recovered drugs and equipment valued at R50 million. The operation followed intelligence received on 4 April regarding suspicious activity and involved multiple units, including Crime Intelligence, the K9 Unit, and private security firms.

On 8 April 2025, police received further information about two additional laboratories. Upon searching the premises, officers discovered machinery worth millions and unfinished powder products valued at R28 million.

In a separate incident, SAPS arrested a man found in possession of an R5 rifle and ammunition during a stop-and-search operation in Hazyview, Mbombela, as part of a safer festive season initiative. Officers recovered an R5 rifle and 70 live rounds of ammunition from his vehicle. The suspect, who was already out on bail for house robbery and firearm-related charges, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Source: Briefly News