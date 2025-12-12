Limpopo police arrested three Ugandan nationals for allegedly scamming residents using rats and fake money

The men allegedly solicited money from unsuspecting community members under false spiritual pretences

South Africans weighed in on the arrests, sharing amusing reactions to the use of the rats in the scam

Three Ugandan nationals were arrested for running a scam using rats and fake money, leaving many amused online. Image: Vishal Bhatnagar/ Simon Dawson

LIMPOPO - South Africans are in disbelief after three Ugandan nationals were arrested for scamming Polokwane residents.

The trio, aged between 32 and 37, were accused of running a ‘prophetic’ scam using counterfeit money and rats. The men were apprehended on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, by members of the Provincial Tracking Team.

The trio are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on charges of possessing counterfeit money and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Men accused of scamming unsuspecting residents

According to Limpopo Police Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the men were accused of soliciting money from unsuspecting community members under false spiritual pretences.

Colonel Ledwaba explained that officers followed up on information and raided a residence in Penina Park, Polokwane, where they found the men without valid passports.

"A search of the premises resulted in the recovery of an undisclosed amount of counterfeit money and five rats, allegedly used as tools to deceive victims during the fraudulent activities,” Colonel Ledwaba said.

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrests and praised the work done by the tracking team. Police also encouraged residents to report any fraudulent or suspicious activities in future.

The three Ugandan nationals were arrested after police raided a property in Polokwane. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users were amused and shocked by the story, with some questioning what was the role of the rats in the scam. Others also focused on the people who got scammed, with some questioning why they fell for the scam.

Bigboy Clocks Moremi said:

“Those rats might be witnesses. You need to interrogate them as soon as possible.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe said:

“People don't listen. Serves them right. They are always looking for shortcuts to riches.”

Dreama Gilimbi asked:

“What is the role of the rates?”

Reminisce Rogers stated:

“People are so gullible.”

Annette Juanita Roos said:

“Now I want to know what they used the rats for.”

Nyamalele Mbundzane stated:

“Limpopo will never disappoint.”

Boon Dock Saint stated:

“Arrest the rats. They are also guilty.”

Sifiso Zulu added:

“Also, arrest those who have been swindled. They are the ones who encourage this nonsense.”

