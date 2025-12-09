Global site navigation

Hawks Dismantle North West Mandrax Lab, South Africans Concerned Suspects Will Walk Free
South Africa

Hawks Dismantle North West Mandrax Lab, South Africans Concerned Suspects Will Walk Free

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • Members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) dismantled a drug lab in the North West
  • The officers from the Western Cape found the lab after tracing a suspect who fled in a separate drug proliferation case
  • South Africans weighed in on the arrests, questioning whether the men would actually face the full might of the law

The Hawks arrested six suspects in the North West for manufacturing drugs
The Hawks arrested six suspects after dismantling a North West mandrax lab. Image: Rodger Bosch
Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTH WEST – Members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation have made a massive drug bust while investigating a separate case.

Officers arrested six people after they uncovered a narcotics lab in Makapanstad in the North West province. The suspects were arrested on Monday, 8 December 2025, and will appear in court soon on charges of manufacturing drugs.

Members of the Hawks dismantled a drug lab in the North West
Members of the Hawks dismantled a drug lab in the North West, arresting six people in the process. Image: Wikus de Wet
Source: Getty Images

Hawks close drug lab manufacturing mandrax

According to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, the arrest was made by members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in the Western Cape, together with Counter-Narcotics and Gangs, Western Cape.

The members were following up on information received about a suspect who fled in a separate drug proliferation case, which led them to Thulwe in the north-west of Maubane in the North West province.

“Upon the Hawks’ arrival, six suspects aged between 44 and 55 were found manufacturing Mandrax. Large quantities of finished product (tablets) and powder were found at the scene. All six were arrested. A drug press, crusher machine, scales and packaging bags were also seized,” Mogale explained.

The value of the operation has not been confirmed yet, but it is believed to be in the millions.

Other massive drug busts in the country

The latest bust is not the only major success in the country in recent months, as police also seized drugs worth an estimated value of R20 million.

On 28 October 2025, a multidisciplinary team led by the Crime Intelligence Head Office discovered the drugs at a smallholding in Blue Hills, Midrand.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the narcotics were reportedly brought into South Africa from a neighbouring country and were destined for Cape Town.

South Africans react to the latest bust

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some speculating about whether they would get bail.

Wayne Madsen said:

“They will be back on the street in a week, doing what they do best.”

Mathiki Moselakgomo stated:

“We thank General Mkhwanazi for informing us about the existence of drug cartels in our country. Surely the cops who were informers are now lying low.”

Tshisevhe AJ Avha added:

“I bet they will be free before Friday, and no one will ever know about it.”

Barry Sherman humorously suggested:

“The price of drugs is definitely going up this Christmas.”

S'kado Sibusiso Muller urged:

“Find out who the person they are working for is. They’re either in Parliament or it’s a soccer club owner.”

Victor Mangolele stated:

“Wow, well done to our officers for arresting those suspects.”

Ndivhuwo Tshikalange said:

“They'll bribe judges like Molefe and others. We'll see them walking in the streets soon.”

Mkhanyiseli George Budaza exclaimed:

“Some people are here to destroy our country.”

Other stories about major drug busts

Briefly News reported that there have been several major drug busts across the country,

