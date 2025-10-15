The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal has seized drugs worth over R1 million in Durban South on Tuesday night, 14 October 2025

Police arrested a 51-year-old suspect at his premises in the Bluff in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans shared their views regarding the major drug bust by the police in KZN

A 51-year-old man was arrested after police discovered drugs worth over R1 million at his premises in the Bluff, Durban, on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

Over a million rand in cocaine has been seized. Image: DasenThathiah/X

Source: Twitter

Drugs worth over R1 million found

During an intelligence-driven operation, the Durban Metro Police Special Operations Directorate’s Drug Team and Trio Crimes Unit worked alongside the SAPS Economic Infrastructure Task Team, KZN Counter Narcotics, Provincial Organised Crime Unit, and the DPCI in Port Shepstone.

The teams found over a million rand in cocaine from one of the alleged biggest Durban South drug distributors. Three 1kg bricks of pure cocaine, worth an estimated R1.2 million, along with a firearm, ammunition, and several cellphones, were recovered. The suspect has been charged with drug and firearm-related offences and is expected to appear in court soon.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the drugs found in Durban.

@dimbaes said:

"DPCI Port Shepstone should play far away from drug operations. R200 million worth of drugs were 'stolen' from their premises. We haven't forgotten."

@TumieB_ said:

"You might find that the suspect was in conversation with the man who was released on 400k bail last week."

@MdkBros said:

"While others are lying at committees Mkhwanazi has his boots on."

@ngelemgcini said:

"General Mkhwanazi is cleaning the streets."

@KhayaSam said:

"The other guy was before the Parliament Portfolio Committee, he wasn’t reachable to call off the operation."

@tebogosebs said:

"General has exposed them,this cocaine won't go missing like that R200m one that killed certain DJs."

A 51-year-old was arrested at his premises. Image: DasenThathiah/X

Source: Twitter

Other drug busts in South Africa

Police in Durban have made a massive drug bust. SAPS members uncovered a container at a warehouse in Clairwood, which contained eight bags of illegal substances. Each bag weighed approximately 25kg to 30kg and was found in containers brought in on a ship from Brazil via the Durban Harbour.

The Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismantled a sophisticated drug laboratory worth R2.3 million and apprehended four suspects. Acting on actionable intelligence, the Sedibeng Flying Squad and K9 Unit targeted a property in De Deur, Johannesburg, following leads on suspicious activities.

Officials at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport intercepted a major drug trafficking operation, seizing narcotics bound for overseas. Authorities confiscated drugs worth R37 million, including 23 kg of various narcotics, 10 kg of crystal meth, and 13 kg of fentanyl.

R3M drug bust has Limpopo community concerned

In an earlier article, Briefly News previously reported that two individuals had been apprehended for possessing drugs valued at R3 million outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba, the arrests occurred after intercepting a car that originated from Tanzania.

Source: Briefly News