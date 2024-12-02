Police in KwaZulu-Natal found eight bags of coke valued at over R86 million in a warehouse

The drugs were stored in bags, which were found in containers brought in on a ship

South Africans praised the police but were concerned that the product would disappear

Police seized drugs worth R86 million at a warehouse in Durban after it arrived in containers on a ship.

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL – Police in Durban have made a massive drug bust.

SAPS members uncovered a container at a warehouse in Clairwood, which contained eight bags of coke.

Each bag weighs approximately 25-30kg and was found in containers brought in on a ship from Brazil via the Durban Harbour.

Coke hidden in red beans shipment

As noted by police, the bags were part of a red beans shipment.

It’s understood that the drugs arrived on a ship that initially set sail from Brazil at the beginning of November before it docked in another country before arriving in South Africa.

The estimated street value is over R86 million.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who visited the scene, confirmed that even though the drugs were found in a warehouse, the warehouse's owners were not linked to the product.

He stated that the containers were just being kept there for police to conduct their searches.

Mkhwanazi also praised the police, who have monitored the ship since it arrived in the country, ensuring that none of the goods inside have left the sight.

South Africans hope product won’t go missing

Social media users who reacted to the news praised police for making the bust but also voiced concern that the shipment could go missing.

@Gjing_superman said:

“I can't help but think this is probably the decoy shipment. There's a much larger shipment that got through while the cops played around with this.”

@TieOnto added:

“This is quite a substantial bust. Well done to the officers. Let’s hold our thumbs so it doesn’t vanish from the evidence room, as we’ve seen with a prior bust.”

@D0N__PABLO stated:

“Hopefully, it doesn’t find its way back to the streets. We know these cops and accepting brown envelopes.”

@bingbong1597 asked:

“What happens to these drugs once confiscated? Who is policing the police?”

@Awuti_eshap said:

“I'll never forget how drugs worth a quarter of a billion were seized in SA, and a few weeks later, it disappeared from police custody.”

@abutiomonicee asked:

“Where will it end up? That’s the question.”

SAPS dismantle Pretoria drug lab

In a related article, the South African Police Service dismantled a drug lab in Rietfontein, Pretoria.

Briefly News reported that SAPS found chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment, and drugs.

The drugs were suspected to be meth, and the value was estimated to be over R100 million.

