5 Arrested as Hawks and SAHPRA Close Down Fake Pharmacy in Mpumalanga

The Hawks busted and shut down a fake pharmacy in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, 9 October 2025

This follows a raid by the Hawks, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), the White River Flying Squad and the Acornhoek Local Criminal Record Centre

The Hawks arrested a 50-year-old pharmacy owner and four employees for running an unregistered pharmacy

A 50-year-old pharmacy owner and four employees were arrested on Thursday, 9 October 2025, for running an unregistered pharmacy in Mpumalanga, which had been operating for six years.

Fake pharmacy uncovered by Hawks

After receiving a tip-off from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), authorities in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, followed up on information about suspicious activities at the illegal pharmacy.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four workers behind the counter, serving customers. None of them could prove they were qualified to handle or dispense medication. When the 50-year-old owner arrived, he was also unable to produce a valid operating licence or professional credentials. It was later confirmed that the business had never been registered with the South African Pharmacy Council.

The pharmacy operating for six years

Officers seized various scheduled medications ranging from Schedule 1 to Schedule 6. The Hawks are still assessing the total value of the confiscated items as experts continue their analysis. The suspects will face multiple charges under the Medical and Related Substances Act as well as the Pharmacy Ownership and Licensing Regulations. Their court appearance is expected soon.

The Head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, commended the coordinated efforts of the agencies involved, saying that the business had been operating for about six years and may have affected many people. He said authorities were satisfied that the closure would prevent further harm.

Gerber also indicated that the operation demonstrated the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and regulators in protecting communities from unsafe medical practices.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the fake pharmacy.

