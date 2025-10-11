The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has been accused of using various tactics to avoid property attached for the non-payment of claims

RAF is allegedly leasing cars and office equipment worth millions and moving funds to different bank accounts

On Friday, 10 October 2025, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed the various tactics used by the Road Accident Fund (RAF)

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has allegedly opened new bank accounts and diverted funds into investment accounts to avoid direct payments to claimants who have obtained a writ of execution.

The fund has also opened new bank accounts and diverted funds into investment accounts. Image: Cibi_Max2/X

Source: Twitter

Road Accident Fund under investigation

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed various tactics used by the fund, including leasing cars and office equipment worth millions, in an effort to avoid having its property attached for the non-payment of claims. RAF is being probed for maladministration at an inquiry of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).

On Friday, 10 October 2025, Principal Investigator Msubu Maseko said the SIU is investigating the movement of funds into investment accounts in efforts to evade attachment. Maseko said that there are also other bank accounts which are being referred to for criminality.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Movement of funds

According to the RAF's rules, a valid claim should be settled within 180 days. If the deadline is missed, lawyers often approach the courts to have the RAF bank account attached, resulting in duplicate payments being made.

The SIU revealed that the RAF has been leasing vehicles valued at over R5 million and equipment worth about R36 million to prevent its assets from being seized for unpaid debts.

The SIU said the RAF has also been leasing cars worth more than R5 million. Image: RAF_SA/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding fraud at the RAF.

@TshepoTheGuy said:

"ANC will run all SOEs down the dirt. It is worrying that everyone who speaks against corruption is ousted or murdered."

@Sthamber said:

"The Road Accident Fund is in big trouble. The suspended CEO wants to come back."

@MarietjieGroen2 said:

"Is there any government agency that is not corrupt and looting taxpayer’s money?"

@owensonO2 said:

"Bad timing back. Couldn't you have this press briefing when the CEO of RAF was also in the spotlight regarding his job? Now you are trying to distract us from Mkhwanazi's allegations. You could have waited until next week Friday."

@ntipu said:

"He doesn't want the SIU to find his secret. This came to him unexpectedly. Now, he is desperate for public sympathy."

@Huser777N said:

"Another day another corruption story."

@ntipu said:

"Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero submitted a letter to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), revealing inconsistencies in Sefotle Modiba’s claims about his departure from the City of Johannesburg. Contrary to Modiba’s assertion of a mutual separation, the city maintained it pursued disciplinary action and denied any amicable exit."

Other stories about the Road Accident Fund

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, announced the dissolution of the Road Accident Fund board.

reported that the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, announced the dissolution of the Road Accident Fund board. South Africans were enraged after the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application by the Road Accident Fund to rescind a judgment awarding an undocumented foreign national a payout.

A bank employee and two accomplices were arrested for repeatedly kidnapping a man to extort his Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.

Source: Briefly News