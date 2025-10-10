Officials from the Department of Social Development (DSD) spent R3 million on a trip to New York in March 2025

Members of the Social Development Portfolio Committee were not impressed with the department's justification

Social media users weighed in on the amount spent, with some joking about what the money was used for

The Social Development Department is under fire for spending R3 million on a trip to New York in March 2025. Image: @GovernmentZA/ andresr

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – South Africans are dumbfounded after the Department of Social Development (DSD) spent R3 million on a trip to New York.

Minister Sisisi Tolashe and officials from the department spent the exorbitant amount attending a UN Women's Conference in March 2025. The minister and officials appeared before the Social Development Portfolio Committee, where they were grilled about the trip.

Department attempts to justify R3 million expenditure

On Thursday, 9 October 2025, DSD Director-General Peter Netshipale attempted to convince Members of Parliament that the money spent was necessary and reasonable. During his presentation, which was littered with typos, Netshipale stated that while the R3 million appeared huge in South Africa, it was only just over $150,000 in the United States of America.

He also argued that the South African delegation was able to engage with multiple countries and partners in one forum, and it would have cost much more to have visited each of those countries individually.

Portfolio Committee not impressed with the explanation

Despite the department’s best attempts to justify the expenditure, Parliamentarians were not impressed.

Bridget Masango, the Social Development Portfolio Committee Chairperson, said that while they supported the department’s participation, the high costs were a concern.

“It seems there was no proper planning, and they had to hop on planes at the last minute. The hotels were highly priced, and so were the flights. The portfolio committee has taken a dim view of this issue,” Masango said.

South Africans react to the department's expenditure

Social media users weighed in on the department's expenditure with humour and disbelief.

Cassandra Mokoena said:

“R1 million was the spending allowance for her Ben10.”

Sharon Uys asked:

“How do you even manage to spend R3 million? Like I can stretch R300 at Checkers and that's pretty exciting because I know my card won't decline.”

Juliet Julez Khubone joked:

“How do I get into politics? Asking for my neighbour.”

Letlhogonolo Warren Teko Hanyane stated:

“She definitely spent it with her Ben 10.”

Enrico Van Rensburg noted:

“Nobody ever pays back the money or goes to prison. Just questions and investigations.”

Lorraine Shephard asked:

“R3 million on one overseas trip? Did she go to meet President Trump for serious, intricate negotiations? Did she also go to Paris, London, Madrid, Germany, Canada and Russia afterwards?”

Tersia Assumption stated:

“Imagine. People are starving and unemployed, and this thief does that.”

Debbie Clifford noted:

“And all the pensioners got was a R10 increase.”

Peter Moloi joked:

“Everyone steals in this government of the ANC. Even grannies, lol.”

Minister allegedly in a relationship with her adviser

Briefly News reported that Minister Tolashe's alleged relationship with her special adviser, Ngwako Kgatla, came to light.

The relationship allegedly stretches back to when she was the Deputy Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities.

South Africans slammed the relationship after WhatsApp messages allegedly detailed the closeness between the two.

Source: Briefly News