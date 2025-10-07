An allegedly inappropriate relationship between the Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, and her special adviser has come to light

Tolashe's alleged relationship with Ngwako Kgatla stretches back to when she was the Deputy Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

South Africans slammed the relationship as WhatsApp messages allegedly between the two of them reveal the relationship

Social development Minister Sisisi Tolashe's spokesperson slammed allegations about her. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Sandy Godlwana, the spokesperson of the Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe, slammed allegations that Tolashe and her special adviser Ngwako Kgatla have an inappropriate relationship.

According to Daily Maverick, Kgatla's relationship with Tolashe began when she was still serving as the Deputy Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities. Kgatla was appointed as the Parliamentary and Cabinet coordinator for the office of the Deputy Minister in October 2023.

This was despite him receiving a salary for his role as a business development manager for Northwest Transport Investment (SOC) Ltd, where he worked from 2022 to 2024, when he left the entity. Tolashe then appointed him as her special adviser a month after she was sworn in as a minister. This was after the 2024 general elections, when no political party gained a majority.

Inside Tolashe's alleged relationship with Kgatla

Daily Maverick shared pictures of a phone screen showing unverified, undated WhatsApp conversations allegedly between her and Kgatla. Daily Maverick reported that impeccable sources verified the screenshots. In the conversations, Tolashe allegedly refers to Kgatla as the love of her heart and "Ngwako ka Sisisi," which means "Sisisi's Ngwako." She also playfully teases his alleged inability to understand isiXhosa. Kgatla also occasionally says that he misses her and calls her "love" and "my love."

Sisisi Tolashe was sworn in as a minister. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Sisisi Tolashe's spokesperson say?

Godlwana said that the Minister will not dignify the statements, which she referred to as defamatory and baseless, with a reply. She also said that the allegations are meant to cause irreparable damage to her reputation.

Kgatla also responded to the alleged relationship and said that Tolashe is not only his boss but a mother to him and to many. He also said that the fake chats were an attempt to discredit the work he and the minister are doing.

Recently, Tolashe requested an extension for the Social Relief of Distress Grant to March 2026. Tolashe briefed the Social Development Portfolio Committee on 4 June and asked for an extension, as the initiative was originally scheduled to be scrapped in March.

Netizens roast Minister

South Africans commenting on X blasted the minister and her alleged relationship.

Erna Westdyk asked:

"Isn't she a bit old for him? But I guess it doesn't matter if the money."

Sanusi said:

"Well, his title is "special" adviser."

Roms joked:

"I blame exile. These ANC gogos never had a chance to play."

Kgomotso said:

"These ANC people are an embarrassment to our modern society."

Livhu said:

"Boy is taking care of her at work and home."

