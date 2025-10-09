The Economic Freedom Fighters' Member of Parliament, Sihle Lonzi, shared his suspicions about the Fort Hare University fire

Students clashed with security personnel at the University on 8 October after they protested for the removal of the vice-chancellor

Two students were also rushed to the hospital after they clashed with the police and sustained injuries

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Sihle Lonzi suspects that third forces burned a building at the Fort Hare University. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @_AfricanSoil/ X

Source: UGC

FORT HARE, EASTERN CAPE — Economic Freedom Fighters MP Sihle Lonzi suspects that the fire that was started during the Fort Hare University protests on 8 October 2025 may not have been caused by students.

The Administration block of the main campus in Dikeni was set alight. This was after students at the university embarked on protests on 6 October after the university announced that it planned to appoint an interim Student Representative Council while it amends its student governance constitution. Students called for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Students clash with police

The university released a statement in which it announced that operations on campus have been shut down as an attempt to restore calmness. This was after the South African Police Service clashed with students as they were attempting to disperse the crowds. Seven students were arrested for public violence and were released on warning. The damage to the campus is also estimated to be between R250 million and R500 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to eNCA, student leader Asonele Magwaxaza said that students are angry because there has been no response to their grievances and demands. News24 reported that the university obtained a court order at the Eastern Cape High Court on 7 October to prohibit students from unlawfully protesting at the school.

Students deny burning building

The university's former president of the SRC, Lwazi Khalakahla, denied that the students burned the building. He said that two students were allegedly shot with live ammunition. He rejected the narrative that students are violent. He said there have been strikes and said students cannot be in their right minds and burn university buildings.

Sihle Lonzi smells a rat

Lonzi shared two videos on his @SihleLonzi X account. The first video shows what appears to be a projectile flame being shot into the sky and landing on the ground. The students witnessing it are stunned and ask what that is. The second video shows the projectile flame from a different angle.

Sihle Lonzi discussed the Fort Hare fire. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He tweeted:

"There is no ordinary student with the equipment to shoot fireballs in the sky and burn down an entire admin building. The destruction of the University ofFort Hare will cost billions. The arrogance of management has allowed third forces to drive anarchy. Government must step in!"

View the X videos here:

University protests in 2024

Over 600 students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) embarked on a protest on 19 February 2025 against financial blocks. The students marched from the main camps and blocked several entrances, disturbing lectures.

Students at Wits University also disrupted classes on 20 February 2025 as they protested against financial exclusion. They barged into classrooms and disrupted lessons.

Walter Sisulu University protest turns deadly

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one student was killed and two were injured in a shooting at the Walter Sisulu University when students protested in April. The incident happened during a protest against the campus manager.

Students accused the campus manager of misconduct and demanded that he be removed. During the protest, the shooting took place.

Source: Briefly News