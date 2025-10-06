South African Activists Aboard Global Sumud Flotilla Boat Including Mandla Mandela To Be Released
- The Israeli Embassy announced that the South Africans, including Mandla Mandela, will be released on 7 October 2025
- Mandela, who is the grandson of former statesman Nelson Mandela, was among those taken forcibly by Israeli forces
- The Embassy responded to an article written online about one of the captives' partners and said the taxpayers will pay for their deportation tickets
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
GAUTENG — The Israeli Embassy announced that the South African activists who were captured as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) will be deported back to South Africa on 7 October 2025. This was after their boat was intercepted and taken to an Israeli port.
The Embassy said on its @IsraelInSa X account that the South African activists will be deported via Jordan. The Embassy said the South Africans tried to enter Israel illegally. The embassy also said that the South African tsxpayters will pay for the activists' deportation tickets.
Read the X tweet here:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.