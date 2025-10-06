The Israeli Embassy announced that the South Africans, including Mandla Mandela, will be released on 7 October 2025

Mandela, who is the grandson of former statesman Nelson Mandela, was among those taken forcibly by Israeli forces

The Embassy responded to an article written online about one of the captives' partners and said the taxpayers will pay for their deportation tickets

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Mandla Mandela will be deported on 7 October 2025. Image: Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The Israeli Embassy announced that the South African activists who were captured as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) will be deported back to South Africa on 7 October 2025. This was after their boat was intercepted and taken to an Israeli port.

The Embassy said on its @IsraelInSa X account that the South African activists will be deported via Jordan. The Embassy said the South Africans tried to enter Israel illegally. The embassy also said that the South African tsxpayters will pay for the activists' deportation tickets.

Read the X tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News