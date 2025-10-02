South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF)

Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, was among those forcibly taken by Israeli forces after the flotilla was intercepted

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about Mandela's presence aboard the flotilla

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the immediate release of South African citizens taken by Israeli forces. Image: Toby Melville

GAUTENG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the immediate release of South Africans taken in international waters by Israeli forces

Some South African citizens, including Nkosi Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela, were forcibly taken by Israeli forces while aboard a boat carrying aid to Gaza. The boat was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which was on a peaceful and humanitarian mission to deliver vital aid to alleviate the widespread suffering of the people in the region. The GSF is made up of more than 40 civilian boats with an estimated 500 people onboard.

Swedish climate and political activist, Greta Thunberg, was also aboard one of the boats, along with the activist and grandson of former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted by Israeli troops. Image: @hozsavli

Ramaphosa condemns Israel’s actions

Following the news that the GSF had been intercepted, and some volunteers were taken to an Israeli port, Ramaphosa called for the immediate release of South African citizens. He also called for the release of the other volunteers from different countries who were attempting to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid.

The President also condemned the interception of the flotilla, saying it was contrary to international law and violated an International Court of Justice (ICJ) injunction.

Pre-recorded message of Mandela released

Mandela, who was one of the boats intercepted by the flotilla in the early hours of Thursday, 02 October 2025, recorded a video in the event that he was abducted..

In the video, he called on South Africans to request that the government exert pressure for their immediate release.

South Africans are divided by Mandela’s abduction

Social media users were divided by the news that Mandela was among those taken by Israeli forces. While some criticised him for being aboard the flotilla, others praised his bravery.

Those in support of Mandela:

@AfricaisBlack said:

“Urgent reports indicate that Mandla Mandela has been intercepted by Apartheid Israeli forces. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family for his immediate and safe return.🙏🏾These comrades are not tourists; they are on a humanitarian mission to break the illegal siege on Gaza.”

@Ayesha_Bagus stated:

“History repeats itself: another Mandela, silenced and arrested. This time by another Apartheid state.”

@nasucapital:

“History repeats in the most symbolic ways. Mandela’s grandson is facing interception while standing for freedom. The struggle lives on✊🌍.”

Those against Mandela’s actions:

@inkingayodwa said:

“For us to take him seriously, he must join Operation Dudula and fight for ordinary South Africans like his grandfather.”

@sirboring_26 added:

“There are enough problems in the Eastern Cape where he could have been the face for change, but instead he wants to solve other problems before fixing those at home.”

@Mikemzansi stated:

“We don't care. We are still dealing with the Madlanga Commission, and are also dealing with the shock and disbelief of the cult members of the EFF after the conviction of their leader, Julius Malema.”

@NamelessZAR claimed:

“He's not even protesting for people in the Eastern Cape, which is his backyard.”

@nsikool agreed:

“Leave Palestine. Focus on fixing South Africa.”

Ramaphosa addresses United Nations about Gaza genocide

Briefly News also reported that President Ramaphosa addressed the United Nations General Assembly about the genocide in Gaza.

Ramaphosa touched on the situation, reiterating that Israel was committing genocide in the area.

The South African leader also called on UN members to protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

