An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter caused a stir online for his actions outside the East London Magistrate’s Court

The supporter was one of many who came out in support of Julius Malema, who was found guilty of breaching the Firearms Control Act

South Africans shared mixed reactions to the video that surfaced online, as some found the funny side to the supporter's actions

EASTERN CAPE – An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter sparked mixed reactions online after Julius Malema’s firearm discharge trial.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets was convicted on charges related to discharging a firearm in public. The charges stemmed from a party rally in 2018, where Malema fired a rifle near a crowd of people.

He faced five counts related to the Firearms Control Act and was found guilty on all of them by Magistrate Twanet Olivier in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 1 October 2025. Despite the serious nature of the trial, there were funnier moments inside and outside of the court.

EFF supporter performs ritual outside the court

One of the funnier moments came after the judgement was handed down in the trial, courtesy of an EFF supporter outside the court.

The man was recorded performing a ritual and could be saying that the ancestors told him to do so. The man was burning impepho and saying that the ancestors would overturn the ruling.

You can view the video below.

Malema’s choice of drink causes a stir

The incident wasn’t the first to cause a stir online, as social media users had a lot to say about Malema’s choice of drink.

The Commander-in-Chief was spotted drinking what looked like a brown liquid from a clear bottle. Some social media users joked that he was drinking alcohol in court, while others suggested that he had muthi, which is why the magistrate seemed so dizzy and incoherent at times.

South Africans split by EFF member’s ritual

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the EFF member’s ritual, with some finding the funny side to it.

@Mahlo_matle asked:

“Was he the one who provided Malema with the coloured water in the first place🤣?”

@Mzansipresser joked:

“Orlando Pirates muthi vibes.”

@Patricia_Bantom stated:

“Witchcraft doesn't work in court.”

@WatuJayP said:

“Shame, Malema tried it inside the court, and it did not work. Go try it at Sisa Dukashe. I want to see something.”

@Sir_Fynn laughed:

“🤣LOL, he was making sure that Julius gets a hefty sentence as he should.”

@heisalive4all said:

“We told you this thing is a cult.”

Malema reacts to his guilty verdict

Briefly News reported that Malema promised that his party would fight the verdict passed down against him.

Malema made the comments outside the East London Magistrate's Court on 30 September 2025.

Malema told supporters that he would appeal, adding that he was not afraid of going to jail.

