The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, said that the party will fight the verdict passed down against him

Malema was found guilty on five counts, including discharging a firearm at an EFF rally in the Eastern Cape in 2018

Malema addressed cheering supporters outside the East London Magistrates Court and announced his intention to appeal

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

EFF President Julius Malema said he would fight his guilty verdict. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema reacted to the judgment Magistrate Twanet Olivier passed down. Malema was found guilty of discharging a firearm at an EFF rally in 2018.

Malema addressed scores of supporters who gathered outside the East London Magistrates Court on 1 October 2025. The judgment was passed after a court case that lasted seven years. The judgment sitting was adjourned earlier during the week. The EFF posted its address on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. In his address, Malema said he was undeterred by the ruling.

Malema said that the party will return to the court in January to fight the sentence. He commented on Olivier finding his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, not guilty. Malema said that Snyman's not guilty verdict is highly appreciated and said Malema was always a target.

"They were not looking for accused number two. They were just playing games and today they came out openly," he said.

Malema also said that, as a revolutionary, going to prison or death is an honour. He said a revolutionary must not be scared to die for the revolution. He said the EFF will continue to fight for the expropriation of land.

"Comrades, we must not be deterred. We leave here highly determined. We're going to fight this up to the constitutional court. After sentencing, we will immediately put in an appeal because we think the judgment is faulty," he said.

He said that if accused number two was found not guilty of giving him the firearm, he, too, must be found not guilty of the charges he is facing.

Julius Malema was found guilty at the East London Magistrates Court. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

View the full X address here:

Naledi Chirwa slams the judgment

EFF Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa slammed the judgment. She posted a scathing tweet on her @NalediChirwa X account about the acquittal of Snyman.

"Adriaan has been acquitted of giving Julius Malema the firearm. So where did President Malem get the firearm, then? If Adriaan is not guilty of giving Malema the firearm, how is Malema guilty for discharging a firearm he wasn't given?"

View her X tweet here:

What did the EFF say?

The EFF posted a statement condemning the verdict. The party said that the case was dragged out because of the political agenda driving it. The Red Berets said that there have been coordinated attempts to discredit and sabotage the party and its leadership.

"The EFF is therefore not surprised nor deterred by this judgment. We will engage the judgment further, seek comprehensive legal advice, and move with attention to appeal this ruling, trusting that higher courts will expose the weaknesses and contradictions of this prosecution," the statement read.

Read the full X statement here:

Malema's comments about Masemola resurface

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema's statements about National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola resurfaced. He made the comments in 2022.

Malema joked that Masemola was appointed to the role because he was easy to manipulate. He remarked that Masemola cannot type an email.

Source: Briefly News