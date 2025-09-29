Julius Malema and Adriaan Snyman still don't know whether they will be found guilty of the numerous charges against them

Magistrate Twanet Olivier was delivering judgement in the matter on 30 September 2025, but didn't finish after a full court day

South Africans took to social media to voice their opinions on the lengthy proceedings, questioning why it dragged on

EASTERN CAPE – Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, will have to wait another day to find out whether they will be found guilty or not.

Malema and Snyman faced charges of illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition, and reckless endangerment to persons or property. The charges related to a matter in 2018 at the Economic Freedom Fighters' fifth birthday rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

Malema maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy trial, insisting that the firearm in question was a toy and therefore he did not breach the Firearms Control Act.

Malema’s matter adjourned for 30 September 2025

Malema and Snyman returned to the East London Magistrate’s Court on 29 September 2025, where they expected to hear their fate. But after a full court day, Magistrate Twanet Olivier was still going through all the evidence, prompting her to adjourn proceedings. Olivier spent the day going through the evidence and testimony from the lengthy trial and was still busy with it when she eventually called an end to the day.

The pair’s bail has been extended, and they have been instructed to appear in court by 9 am on 30 September. The trial has experienced numerous delays over the years, as Malema and Snyman challenged the admissibility of the video as evidence.

Why were Malema and Snyman charged?

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets was charged after a video captured a moment at the rally where Malema allegedly fired a rifle near a large crowd. Snyman, who was also charged, was accused of handing the weapon to Malema before the incident.

Malema and Snyman pleaded not guilty, saying that the firearm was a fake and contained no live ammunition. Malema told the court that any object lacking live rounds could not be considered a firearm, and so he did not breach the Firearms Control Act.

His lawyers also argued that no witnesses came forward to say that they saw bullets fired, and that no one ran away in fear or appeared concerned by the firearm, stating that this was proof that the firearm was only a prop.

Social media users react to the lengthy proceedings

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the developments, with many noting how long the magistrate took.

@nyambenis stated:

“Julius Malema’s judgement was deliberately dragged to take the spotlight away from the SIU report and General Khumalo’s testimony at the Madlanga commission. Those two events would have been devastating to the political landscape of South Africa. The cartel controls the entire country.

@NedStarkZA exclaimed:

“I could be wrong, but this judge is reading the entire transcript of the case. She's been reading the entire day. Just acquit or convict Julius Malema and call it a day. Tjo.”

@biccapital asked:

“Haibo, how long is this judgement, kanti? Is she reading a novel?”

@BotziMarcus said:

“Just to pass one judgment takes so long? The guys in Senzo's case will definitely then take a month plus just in passing sentence.”

@bulshiwhisperer added:

“This magistrate is taking her sweet time and stressing my boy out🤣 bro won't get a wink of sleep tonight.”

@TikiBoy_SA asked:

“Can't she give the judgement then read this whole thing later, bathong?”

Malema slams judge for always being late

Briefly News reported that Malema has previously criticised the presiding magistrate in his ongoing case.

The EFF leader said it was unacceptable that Magistrate Olivier hadn't been on time for court in the past five years.

South Africans agreed with the Red Berets' Commander-in-Chief, saying it was unfair that the magistrate was always late.

