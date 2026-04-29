EKURHULENI, GAUTENG— The family of the woman who died in an accident involving Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla has demanded that Lerutla receive jail time for the incident, which happened on 14 May 2021. The family said that the wounds from losing their loved ones are still fresh.

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Kagiso Lerutla deserves jail, Sandra Maimala's family said. Image: @ISephara

Source: Twitter

According to SowetanLIVE, Sandra Mamaila was killed in the accident, and the body was found at the scene on the N12. Mamaila had returned from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and parked her employer’s truck in Midrand before entering her Hyundai and driving home to Boksburg when the accident happened.

Family calls for justice

The family learned that the accident resurfaced through the media after Lerutla and his co-accused, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s suspended deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, appeared in court. The two were arrested on 18 and 19 April, respectively, for fraud and corruption. Lerutla was accused of bribing Mkhwanazi and another individual to avoid appearing in court for the accident. The state also argued that there was evidence that Lerutla allegedly paid off a tow-truck driver to move Maimala’s body from the scene.

Maimala’s cousin, Willian Maimala, called on Lerutla to be handed down a prison sentence, as Sandra’s son is feeling the impact of her death. He described Sandra as bubbly and outgoing, and someone who liked her work because she loved travelling. Lerutla and Mkhwanazi appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 28 April 2026 for their bail application, a little over a week after their arrest. The court granted them bail of R30,000 each.

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Source: Briefly News