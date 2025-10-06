The Kingdom of Eswatini announced that it will be accepting more convicted criminals from the United States of America

The acting spokesperson for the government stated that the immigrants pose no security threat to the nation or neighbouring countries

South Africans expressed doubts online, with many questioning King Mswati III's decision to receive more criminals from the USA

ESWATINI – The Kingdom of Eswatini’s decision to accept more convicted criminals from the United States of America (USA) has sparked more debate online.

The country’s government announced that it would be receiving another batch of criminals from the USA within October, two months after the last intake. In August 2025, the country accepted five violent criminals from the US, sparking safety concerns in South Africa.

There were also claims that Uganda would be accepting deportees in August, but the government denied that a deal had been agreed with the US.

Eswatini confirms arrival of 11 more criminals

On 6 October 2025, acting spokesperson for the government, Thabile Mdhuli, said 11 convicted criminals would be arriving in the month.

"Government wishes to inform the nation that the Kingdom of Eswatini will receive 11 third-country nationals from the United States of America during October 2025. This follows the agreement made between the two countries to cooperate in this manner,” he said in a statement.

Mdhuli explained that the individuals would be kept in a secret area, which was separate from the public. Arrangements would then be made to return them to their countries of origin.

He added that the government would work with the countries of origin of the convicts and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to ensure they were eventually deported to their own countries.

"The public is assured that the immigrants pose no security threat to either the nation or neighbouring countries," said Mdluli.

What happened to the five criminals previously deported to Eswatini?

Mdhuli also confirmed that of the five originally sent to the country in August, one was repatriated back to Jamaica on 21 September 2025. The country is expected to repatriate another two soon.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users once again voiced concerns that the criminals would end up in South Africa, questioning the decision of the King.

Sonto Mahlangu-Ekoh suggested:

“South Africa must just take over Eswatini. It seems like the King has lost his marbles.”

Steven Bailey stated:

“A quick fence jump, and then they will be back in business in South Africa. Or maybe straight into Parliament.”

Mpho Pelwane asked:

“Why are they being deported if they pose no risk?”

Ignis Elba stated:

“More criminals that will end up in SA.”

Thamsanqa Haughton agreed:

“They won't even stay in Eswatini. They will be here soon.”

Maryann Walters stated:

“The money must be too good to refuse.”

Dumile J Ndita questioned:

“If they pose no security risk, then why deport them from the US?”

Themba Ngcoza said:

“This King guy can't think straight. I guess he couldn't refuse the money America was giving him, and no tariffs for his country if there are any commodities his country sells to America.

