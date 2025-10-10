South African entertainer DJ Warras shared his thoughts on Hangwani Maumela's breathtaking mansion

The businessman is at the centre of controversy after his house was raided by police, with several vehicles seized

Online users who have seen the house in person commented on its striking features, all while shaking their heads at the alleged corruption behind its high walls

DJ Warras weighed in on Hangwani Maumela's house in the wake of the raid by police.

DJ Warras weighed in on the house of Hangwani Maumela after it was raided by police.

The controversial businessman's mansion, nestled in Sandhurst, Sandton, was raided on Thursday, 9 October 2025, with several properties taken.

Maumela is reportedly linked to an ongoing fraud and corruption case involving a syndicate accused of looting over R2.3 billion in funds from the Tembisa Hospital.

Law enforcement was captured seizing the businessman's property, including two Lamborghinis and an SUV.

Reacting to the raid was the former Live Amp presenter, DJ Warras, who mentioned often marvelling at the incredible exterior of the mansion, only to now be disappointed by how it was acquired:

"I’ve always wondered whose house this is. It came up in less than a year, and when it was done, opulence on another level. At night, it’s one of the most beautiful houses I’ve ever seen. Majestic! Kanti. Sgebengu."

DJ Warras described more details about Hangwani Maumela's stunning mansion following the raid by the police.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the SIU also seized art pieces and other pricey items.

Social media is buzzing with speculation about Maumela's mansion as well as his alleged links to the ongoing investigation.

Read DJ Warras' comment on the mansion below:

Mzansi weighs in on Hangwani Maumela raid

Online users are stunned by the developments of the case; like DJ Warras, many admitted to admiring the mansion. Read their messages below:

komenotorie reacted:

"Yoh! I am shocked, I'd admire it passing by. The 25A Oxford was engraved in my mind, kanti."

Akanirelo recalled:

"I once took a pic of the wall at night and used it as wallpaper, kanti."

@LexB17 wrote:

"Bro, I have been dying to know. This house is massive!"

BukamuT added:

"Lol, I think Sandhurst has proven that 90% of those house owners are just criminals hiding behind the 'businessman' tag."

komenotorie posted:

"Things long money can buy/ create in just less than three years, it had to be raider money indeed."

Online users weighed in on Hangwani Maumela's mansion and the police raid.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the house was in proximity to President Cyril Ramaphosa's residence, as well as his advisor.

The President was said to have a close personal relationship with Maumela, rumours his office later clarified in a statement.

TTMACHELE said:

"Just around the corner from his uncle."

TawanaM14 wrote:

"Same street as Cyril Ramaphosa’s house."

Chabbs6 added:

"He is staying next to Uncle Cyril."

zwi_mukwevho posted:

"This house is 5 km from Ramaphosa's house and 8km from Malema's."

DJ Warras makes a comeback

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Warras announcing his comeback to the decks.

After recently landing a massive hosting gig for a new reality show, the radio and TV presenter shared his plans for his music career.

