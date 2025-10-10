South African entertainer DJ Warras is set to make a comeback to the decks after an unexpected hiatus

The TV and radio personality plans to relaunch his DJing career just in time for the festive season

This comes after he landed a major hosting gig for a new reality show that is taking Mzansi by storm

DJ Warras plans to make a comeback after taking a break from the decks.

The former Live Amp host (real name Warrick Stock) may be out of the limelight, but he sure has not been out of the conversation, as he often shares his opinions on societal matters.

Warras revealed that he stopped DJing due to the shifting South African music landscape, which no longer resonated with him.

Having studied the trends, he told TimesLIVE on 9 October 2025 that he's making a comeback by relaunching his DJing career just in time for the festive season. He hinted at aspirations of reaching global stages:

"I’ve been working in the studio with my producer. I’m on to Afro tech house, the sound which is making waves in Europe."

Afro tech house, which is known for its unique blend of traditional African rhythms and electronic house music, has made waves globally, with stars like DJ Black Coffee, Shimza and Zakes Bantwini gaining international recognition for their contributions to the genre.

Warras expressed his eagerness to return to the decks and connect with his fans once again, who have surely missed him.

DJ Warras lands a major hosting gig

Warras' comeback lands on the heels of his latest hosting gig for the new Mzansi Magic show Ngicel’iVisa on 30 September. The show lets couples explore their past feelings by spending the night with their exes to see if there's still a spark.

Reacting to the news, online users expressed excitement and looked forward to the drama and chaos the show is sure to bring.

Speaking on his new gig, Warras said Ngicel’iVisa was as real as it gets:

"It’s not sugar-coated. It’s people putting their hearts on the line and being brave enough to face the truth."

Read some fans' comments about the new reality show:

mashabela_tumis was blown away:

"It's only on episode one, but I can tell this show is insane!"

mandaxuza was shocked:

"What did I watch? Yoh, it's getting hectic in Mzansi, dear God."

love_tshwanelo said:

"This is gonna be so hilarious, I can feel it."

sbudangwale cheered:

"Just for Warras the Shady Lurker."

ammarah_boltman showed love to DJ Warras:

"Love this for you, friend!"

cheftiffanyp was excited:

"I can't wait, lol. @shady_lurker."

