Njelic had the shock of his life when a male fan suddenly stormed after him at a concert

The famous musician was seen walking up to the unknown man before all hell broke loose, and fans are convinced that Njelic may have provoked him

Social media users erupted in laughter at the hilarious video and joked about the DJ's alleged problematic behaviour

Njelic became frightened when a man stormed after him. Images: njelic_sa

Source: Instagram

Imagine you're enjoying yourself during an outing when a stranger suddenly charges after you. That’s exactly what happened to South African musician Njelic at a recent concert.

The Wamuhle hitmaker made an unforgettable appearance at the Rose Sunday Picnic on 5 October 2025, and fans couldn't get enough of his lively performance, so much so that one supporter caught his eye.

Njelic was seen in a viral TikTok video by thegrooviestcorner dancing on stage before noticing a male fan in the crowd and walking up to him.

From the clip, it appears that the Amapiano pioneer was attempting to get the man to dance, even patting his legs to encourage some movement. What happened next truly shocked him.

In another video, it's clear that the man was eager to show off his dance moves and handed his drink to his partner before jumping over the barricades.

This sudden move clearly startled onlookers, especially Njelic, who quickly ran away, seemingly in fear of being attacked.

A man charged at Njelic at a concert after asking him to dance. Image: njelic_sa

Source: Instagram

The viral video, which has already amassed over 1.7 million views, sent waves of uncontrollable laughter across the internet, with online users cracking up at Njelic's reaction.

The man in question, sonofthefortunatewarrior on Instagram, responded to the video with a hilarious comment:

"Ndim lo mos (That's me).. It's not what it looks like."

Social media has dubbed him Blade, inspired by the 1998 Wesley Snipes movie, for his all-black outfit and tactical vest.

Watch their hilarious video below:

Social media reacts to Njelic's video

The video had fans practically weeping with laughter at the lighthearted interaction. Read some of their comments below:

Karabo_Mokgoko laughed:

"This is hilarious cause at first I thought he was security, then he jumped and looked like a ninja."

YourBoy_TK said:

"This guy is always caught up in something, man."

Yaya_Brainz wrote:

"Njelic sometimes forgets that he is a celebrity!"

MlamuliSA posted:

"Njelic is not a serious person!"

Mzansi erupted in laughter at Njelic's video. Image: njelic_sa

Source: Instagram

6anker_bae was hysterical:

"This has to be one of the funniest things I have seen this year."

TheBoi_Willz laughed:

"Never a dull moment with Nje-Nje."

tshepothekiso10 was suspicious:

"I’m sure he said something stupid that one."

SejoWorldwide posted:

"NjeNje is mad disrespectful. He probably said something stupid and bro crashed out."

Pearl Thusi faces backlash over Fashion Week outfit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pearl Thusi's dress for a Paris Fashion Week event.

The media personality was invited to an exclusive event with some top Hollywood A-listers, but it was her dress that was trending for all the wrong reasons.

Online users criticised Pearl's fashion sense and her unique dress, giving her look a massive thumbs down.

Source: Briefly News