A woman’s exciting day at an amusement park took a surprising twist when she developed a locked jaw after riding a rollercoaster in Johannesburg.

A woman recounted her experience of a rollercoaster ride that led to a locked jaw incident.

Source: TikTok

The bizarre yet amusing incident has since gone viral, sparking both laughter and concern among South Africans online.

In the video shared by the woman herself under the TikTok handle @albertinamosolodi8 showcased the stunner was shown enjoying the rollercoaster experience, smiling and screaming with excitement as the ride sped through twists and turns. However, @albertinamosolodi8's adventure took a painful twist when she later revealed that her jaw had locked shortly after the ride ended.

The clip moved on to show her visiting a doctor to have her jaw checked, visibly struggling to open her mouth properly. Despite the discomfort, she maintained a sense of humour about the situation.

Mzansi social media users reacted with a mix of sympathy and amusement. Many praised her for handling the situation with grace and laughter, even as she went through the inconvenience of a doctor’s visit. Others shared similar experiences, saying they too had suffered muscle strain or tension after intense amusement park rides.

The video uploaded by social media user @albertinamosolodi8 on 6 October 2025 has since gained thousands of views, becoming a talking point about the unexpected side effects of thrill-seeking.

While @albertinamosolodi8 assured viewers that she was recovering well, she explained the following:

"I got help at the hospital. The doctor had to use his thumbs to place my jaw back into position. I just had a headache. But the doctor gave me an injection before he started."

The footage has become a cautionary and hilarious reminder that even a day of fun can come with unexpected surprises. Mzansi, as always, found the humour in it, proving that laughter truly is the best medicine.

A woman who shared her rollercoaster ride wild encounter posed next to her brand new car in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the woman's rollercoaster ride antics

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's amazing antics at the game park, saying:

User said:

"My biggest fear sana, did they lock while you were screaming or while your mouth was closed?"

Ashley Chirwa wrote:

"New fear unlocked."

Matodzi N expressed:

"Jaws locking is not funny, shame, it is sooo scary, I see my life flash before my eyes."

Brenda Mokoena was amused:

"I'm not laughing at you, my sister, I'm just laughing."

Yvonne Thokoa shared:

"Oh my word, I once experienced this while yawning out of all things, I felt I was going to die, like God it's fine, why am I going through this pain, take me now."

Thandolwamathiyane commented:

"Then there’s me with a jaw that casually locks almost daily every morning."

Watch the video below:

