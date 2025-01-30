The Eastern Cape Hawks have arrested a woman who allegedly faked her kidnapping to extort money from her family

The incident was uncovered after her boyfriend reported the kidnapping to the police, unaware that it was an elaborate ruse

The Hawks arrested the woman on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, while she was expected to appear in court the next day

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba told Briefly News the net was closing on a second suspect for complicity

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

East London Woman Fakes Kidnapping To Extort Money From Family, Boyfriend Arrested, Appears in Court

Source: Twitter

EAST LONDON — An Eastern Cape woman is in hot water for faking her kidnapping, all to solicit money from her family.

This has spurred an investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's (DPCI) Kidnapping Task Team, resulting in the woman's arrest on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

Woman 'fake-kidnapped' to extort money

Police also arrested a male accomplice, charging them with extortion.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba, the pair planned to extort money from the woman's family and her boyfriend.

On Sunday, 13 October 2024, the woman's distressed lover reported that she had been kidnapped.

"He [the boyfriend] allegedly received disturbing images and videos of her [appearing to be] tied up, with her mouth sealed shut with tape. A ransom demand then followed," said Fumba.

"He reportedly contacted the victim's sister, who confirmed receiving the same disturbing message [about the alleged kidnapping] from [an unknown] number."

The Hawks took over the case to begin a thorough investigation before the Kidnapping Task Team swiftly launched an operation, which uncovered the shocking scheme.

"The so-called victim was allegedly in on the scheme. Further investigations revealed that the kidnapping was staged.

"She was aided by the accomplice to extort ransom money from her loved ones, and they planned to split the proceeds."

The Hawks arrested the woman, 34, on 29 January. She was expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on 30 January.

Fumba told Briefly News she faced perjury — with additional charges possible — while her accomplice was still at large.

"But the Hawks are out there and the net was closing on him," he said.

"We urge anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward. Identities of informants will be kept strictly confidential."

Hawks Provincial Head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya sternly warned those who wasted state resources by fabricated crimes.

"It will not be tolerated. Those who abuse the system for personal gain will face the full might of the law," he added.

The story will be updated with the outcome of the woman's court appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News