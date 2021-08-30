The Hawks swooped on the Mogalakwena Municipality in the Waterberg District of Limpopo and arrested more than 10 officials for alleged corruption

The Hawks descended on the Mogalakwena Municipality in the Waterberg District of Limpopo, arresting more than 10 officials on Monday.

Among the items seized, a BMW 1 series belonging to a municipality official's lover was repossessed. The Hawks arrested at least 13 officials on suspicion of their involvement in corruption, according to a report by News24.

The Hawks descended on the Mogalakwena Municipality in the Waterberg District of Limpopo and arrested more than 10 officials. Image: Laird Forbes/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Captain Matimba Maluleke said the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members swooped on the suspects, including senior officials, company directors, and 11 companies at Mogalakwena Municipal offices.

According to SowetanLIVE, those arrested include a former African National Congress (ANC) mayor and former and current senior municipal officials.

The raid is reported to have occurred at more than one location in Mokopane and related to tenders amounting to more than R15 million.

Briefly News understands the officials allegedly received gratification from service providers and that other companies were given money for services not rendered.

"A BMW 1 series belonging to the girlfriend of one of the suspects was seized as an affected gift during the operation," confirmed Maluleke, adding that the operation is still ongoing, with more arrests expected.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Caucus Chairperson at Mogalakwena Local Municipality Yolande Coetzee welcomed the arrests. Coetzee confirmed the names of several other municipality officials.

"The deputy corporate manager, Jabu Mashamaite, former mayor Andrina Matsemela, and various tenderers have been arrested and are being charged with alleged corruption within the municipality," said Coetzee.

Mpumalanga mayor arrested for allegedly defrauding municipality

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a Mpumalanga mayor in the Nkangala district finds herself in hot water for her part in allegedly defrauding the municipality of more than R200 000.

Thembi Masilela appeared briefly in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court alongside her eight co-accused, TimesLIVE reported.

They were arrested on Monday on charges of theft, forgery and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Masilela, 67, and her eight co-accused were released on R10 000 bail each.

Source: Briefly.co.za