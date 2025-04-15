Media personality Claire Mawisa sent a message to Ama2000s about respecting their elders, as she showed that she accepts her age

Having made her name as a 'Carte Blanche' presenter, Mawisa runs her own production company and said people younger than her should address her as ‘auntie’

Local netizens reacted with mixed responses on social media, with some agreeing with her while others went in the opposite direction

Well-known South African TV presenter Claire Mawisa showed she has no issue with her age after saying she gladly accepts the title of ‘auntie’.

After turning 46, the media entrepreneur said Ama2000s have forgotten the way things should be, and they should honour people’s ages with the proper greeting.

South African TV presenter Claire Mawisa has accepted that she is an 'auntie'. Image: clairemawisa.

Having become a household name from her work with Carte Blanche, Mawisa sent a video giving instructions to youngsters about how to address her after she turned 46 in October 2024.

Claire Mawisa says Ama2000s have lost their way

Watch Mawisa's message to the youth in the video below:

According to her online video, Mawisa said she is proud to have reached the age to be called ‘auntie’ and feels disrespected when young people greet her on a first name basis.

Despite her strong media presence, Mawisa is a proud mother of an adult son, Neo, while she made headlines after catching the eye of American actor Malik Yoba.

Mawisa attended a recent awards ceremony, according to her Instagram account:

Mawisa has made a name for herself in South Africa

During her career, Mawisa has made a name for herself through her work as a TV presenter while she has hosted several award ceremonies and media events across Mzansi.

While she is well-known among the South African public, her work on the current affairs show Carte Blanche is the highlight of her career.

The show deals with pressing issues affecting South Africa such as the issues surrounding businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her financial struggles.

Claire Mawisa has made a name for herself as a TV presenter in South Africa. Image: clairemawisa.

Local fans are divided about Mawisa’s message to the youth

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Mawisa is right to question youngsters while others felt she is trying her luck.

BigDlamz gave their view:

“Respect is earned, not demanded.”

MightiJamie made an example:

“Wait till the next group comes in. They will be calling her a hun. YN - ‘Did you hear what the hun Claire said in the performance review’. YN2- ‘Claire is crashing out fam, her logic doesn’t sit well with me, allow it fam’.

Sbahlesonkezwen disagreed:

“Calling you by your name, regardless of the age difference, doesn't mean I disrespect or see you as less of a person you think you are. These ‘titles’ y'all think you are entitled to are really not necessary tbh, especially to the black community.”

Nolundi_M is a fan:

“This woman’s face is so powerful.”

VITO_G_Wagon made a note:

“They date 21-year-old boys and demand to be called Auntie? Hilarious.”

Chibuleni asked a question:

“Is your name written like Sis Claire on your ID?”

SifisoHlope agrees:

“Totally agree with this. The problem is when grown people cannot be corrected and a ‘professional’ environment is run like a household.”

iAmSpreadlove admires Mawisa:

“It's long been my opinion that Claire Mawisa is the most beautiful woman in SA.”

NormaMansoor backs Mawisa:

“Love this post. Thank you and I agree with you 100%.”

Ngubenil said Mawisa is right:

“So true!!! People have really forgotten!”

