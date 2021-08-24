A mayor in the Nkangala district in Mpumalanga appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court for her part in allegedly defrauding the municipality of more than R200 000

Thembi Masilela is among nine people arrested on Monday on charges of theft, forgery and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)

Masilela colluded with the group in September 2019 and ensured that fraudulent documents were processed for the payment of non-existent services

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Mpumalanga mayor in the Nkangala district finds herself in hot water for her part in allegedly defrauding the municipality of more than R200 000.

Thembi Masilela appeared briefly in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court alongside her eight co-accused, TimesLIVE reported.

Thembi Masilela finds herself in hot water for her part in allegedly defrauding the Nkangala municipality of more than R200 000. Image: Hawks.

Source: UGC

They were arrested on Monday on charges of theft, forgery and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Masilela, 67, and her eight co-accused were released on R10 000 bail each.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Payments processed for non-existent services

Briefly News understands the co-accused include the secretary of the Ndzundza Mabhoko Traditional Council (NMTC), Gigimani Swartboy and the general manager of social development for the Nkangala municipality, Tebogo Matiwane.

At least two of the others are local businessmen in the district. According to IOL, Masilela colluded with the group in September 2019 and ensured that fraudulent documents were processed for the payment of non-existent services.

"As a result, the municipality lost in excess of approximately R215 730," said Sekgotodi, who confirmed that the group are expected back in the serious commercial crimes court on 10 September.

It has also emerged that it is not the first time Masilela has been in the spotlight. According to reports, she was embarrassingly at the receiving end for an apparent lack of preparation when delivering her state of the district address, last year.

Nurse arrested for issuing 'fake' Covid19 certificates makes first court appearance

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a former Parkhurst Clinic nurse, arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates for R500, has appeared in the Booysens Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.

Briefly News understands Skhumbuzo Manana faces charges relating to fraud, corruption and possession of suspected stolen goods. Charges linked to flouting Covid-19 regulations are expected to be added.

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) said it was trying to verify the number of fraudulent Covid-19 certificates allegedly issued by Manana. Charges linked to flouting Covid-19 regulations will be added in due course.

Source: Briefly.co.za