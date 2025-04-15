G ashwin and Thato Mthombeni are thriving as a couple, recently sharing their exciting life update with fans

The couple, who bought a stunning new house, gave fans a glimpse of their beautiful property, including a pool and a massive backyard

Fans have flooded social media with congratulations, praising their growing love and success in both their personal and professional lives

Former Big Brother Mzansi stars Gashwin and Thato Mthombeni are winning as a couple, and we love it for them. The sweet couple, who met in the Big Brother Mzansi house in 2022, recently shared a life update with their fans.

Thato and Gash1 gave fans a glimpse of their stunning new mansion. Image: @callherthato

Gash1 and Thato buy new house

Gashwin Mthombeni and his wife Thato are becoming one of Mzansi's power couples. The two, who also ventured into acting and television presenting, revealed that they bought a stunning new house.

Thato inspired followers when she gave fans a quick house tour showcasing their beautiful new house, beautiful pool and massive backyard. The reality television star later sat with her husband and filled their fans in on what they have been up to as individuals and as a couple. Take a look at their post:

Fans congratulate Thato and Gash1

Social media users congratulated the sweet couple on their new house. Many love how Gash and Thato's marriage is growing stronger and how they are still head over heels in love with each other.

@IamEriOluwa said:

"Wow, Thato! I'm absolutely THRILLED celebrating you—your dazzling intelligence and insane multi-talent on BBMZANSI had me hooked! HUGE congrats on the stunning new property—YOU NAILED IT! I'm not shocked, though. I'm legit buzzing to send that Ted Talk invite to spill all the tea on your real estate genius now."

@refilwemosoma commented:

"I love the intention in y’all’s relationship. 🥹🥹"

@Shaz_Ked wrote:

"Congratulations Thato and Gash 1🥂🍾Modimo a hlohonolofatse le hae la lona.🙏🏾"

@lolo_zeeM added:

"Aargggh man.....you guys deserve any and everything good thing coming your way... Congratulations Mthombenis🤗"

@BoitumeloTumeey wrote:

"I’ve enjoyed watching you guys🥹🥹 @Mzansimagic we need Thash1 on TV chommie."

@a_jei20 added:

"Congratulations 🥹🎉❤️ May God continue to grant you guys many more blessings ❤️"

A timeline of Thato and Gash1's relationship

Thato and Gash1 met in Big Brother Mzansi. According to Thato, they only started dating in week eight. The couple continued with their romance after leaving the show. Fans noticed that their relationship was getting stronger when they spent a cosy night at a hotel.

A few months later, Gash1 reportedly proposed to the love of his life and later tied the knot. They have been dominating the entertainment industry, with reports that they were set to join Generations: The Legacy.

Thato and Gashwin Mthombeni celebrated buying a new house. Image: @callherthato

