Former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Thato and Gash1 are taking their romantic relationship to the next level

The celebrity couple started dating while they were in the Big Brother house, and now they are keeping the fire burning

Thato and Gash1 recently shared that they had a romantic date at a hotel, much to the delight of stans, who flooded social media with adorations for the couple

Reality television stars Gash1 and Thato are serving couple goals, and Mzansi is here for it. The former Big Brother Mzansi housemates recently painted the timeline red with their loved-up posts.

Reality TV stars Thato and Gash1 are keeping their relationship burning even outside the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house. Image: @bigbromzansi and @77Felly/Twitter

Source: UGC

Thatho took to her Instagram stories to share that they had a wonderful stay at a local hotel. The stunner shared a collage of pictures of her and Gash1 alongside a caption that read:

"Thank you, @Menlyn Boutique Hotel, for the fabulous stay."

Social Media users flooded Twitter to comment on the post. Many revealed that they are happy that the relationship is working out.

@inobandras wrote:

"I'm glad they worked out in the end. She was into Tulz at first, then Norman. I did not get it. I was so happy when Gash and she began to see each other in that light seriously."

@Diekets11385418 commented:

"My favourite people."

