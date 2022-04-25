South Africa's favourite Big Brother Mzansi housemate Naledi has launched her YouTube channel with a video showing a day in her life

The 24-year-old actress and model has shared she will be letting her fans in on her life by launching a channel that will see her give updates on her life

Mzansi fans of the housemate are excited about this new venture with some applauding Nale on her hard work and determination

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Naledi Mogadime, known to her fans as Nale, just launched her YouTube channel on Friday, 22 April. With the launch, Mzansi's favourite housemate also posted a video that she titled, A DAY IN MY LIFE.

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' contestant Nale launched her YouTube channel on Friday, 22 April with a video titled, 'A DAY IN MY LIFE'. Image: @NalediMogadime

Source: Instagram

The former housemate's YouTube channel already has over 2 000 subscribers and the video she posted has over 9 000 views and 200 comments under it. The introduction of her video starts off with a dear diary-inspired introduction to her future self.

"So I just wanna make a video for future Nale who's watching this. The Nale who is coming out of the Big Brother house, you know the Nale who's already done this. I just wanna say I'm proud of you for actually doing it."

The 24-year-old continues her video with a collage of her pictures and then she appears wearing an orange doek and a pink silk T-shirt where she says she never thought she'd see the day when she had her own YouTube introduction. Nale has been trending as her fans took to Twitter to congratulate her and show her support with the hashtag @NaleYoutube.

"Nale knows what she wants in life and doesn't let anything distract her. I stan a focused Queen!"

@Rayleighray3 said:

"My beautiful, hardworking babe! #NalediMogadime"

@AviweNgxukuma said:

"If there is one thing you cannot take away from Nale, it's her determination, she loves her work."

@ValeriLovesNale said:

"For Nale to bag more deals and succeed beyond her imagination."

@DebbieMawunya said:

"Nale is soo focused, she’s out there minding her business and working no time for drama. I Stan a focused queen"

@Rubiparl added:

"You are already victorious. You are a winner in all aspects. May you keep rising higher than your expectations. May all your wishes be granted easily with God's blessings. So shall it be for me and all Alphas for Nale."

Big Brother Mzansi's Nale trends on Twitter as viewers react to eviction: “She left with her dignity”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nale was trending when she was evicted out of the competition. Mzansi was left in shock after their favourite housemate was evicted alongside Venus, Gash1, Mpho and Thato did not have enough votes and had to go home.

Her fans took to social media to express their surprise that she has been eliminated from the competition. Her fans applauded her for leaving the competition with her head held high with dignity.

Her fans also came together to create a fan base for the actress and model called the Alphas.

