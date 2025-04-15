Riky Rick's posthumous album, Boss Zonke Forever , has become a massive streaming success following its release on 4 April 2025

Apart from raking in an impressive 5 million streams in its first week, Boss Zonke Forever has also become a chart-topping success

Fans and hip-hop musicians showed their love to Riky Rick for continuing to influence the culture posthumously

Riky Rick's 'Boss Zonke Forever' racked in 5 million streams in its first week.

Source: Getty Images

Riky Rick’s posthumous album Boss Zonke Forever is echoing his famous last words before his death on February 23, 2022, "I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.” The album has had the music world in a chokehold since its official release on 4 April 2025.

Riky Rick's Boss Zonke Forever rakes 5 million streams

Riky Rick’s record label, Sony Music Africa, took to Instagram on Monday, 14 April, to share his album’s first week numbers. According to Sony, Boss Zonke Forever managed to rake in an impressive 5 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music, and that’s not all. The album is sitting at number one on Spotify and number two on Apple Music. The post was captioned:

“1 WEEK in, and Boss Zonke Forever has accumulated 5 million streams! 🙌🏽Securing the number 1 album spot on Spotify and no 2 on Apple Music!🏆💯♾️”

Fans celebrate Riky Rick's milestone

In the comments, fans and industry colleagues gave the late Nafukwa rapper his flowers for hitting a career milestone with his posthumous album.

Here are some of the comments:

freddy_flavour declared:

“It’s because he is the culture 😭🔥🔥”

moozlie said:

“And that’s on period.”

rouge_rapper exclaimed:

“That’s crazzzy 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Onlylessego urged:

“Let’s keep it going.”

Yuppietee pleaded:

“Please unblock YouTubers' reactions on YouTube 🙏. Every reaction has been blocked. #BossZonkeForever”

mzwayi_sibiya remarked:

"MOLAS must be born again 🙏🔥❤️♾️"

What you should know about Boss Zonke Forever

Boss Zonke Forever was released on 4 April 2025, exactly a decade after Riky Rick released his critically acclaimed debut album Family Values.

In terms of features, the album blends a mixture of experience and youth. It carries over Riky Rick’s legacy of championing young talent. The rapper was all about uniting the hip-hop community, and the album does that on the star-studded track Cishe Ngaposta featuring 25K, Focalistic, Blxckie, and others.

Riky Rick's 'Boss Zonke Forever' topped streaming charts after hitting 5 million.

Source: Getty Images

The album features a blend of party anthems and introspective ballads, showcasing the versatility that made Riky Rick a household name. Tracks such as the soul-stirring Higher Power featuring Lusanda and Raindrops win over the hearts of listeners with their introspective lyrics.

Bianca Naidoo shares her favourite track

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bianca Naidoo, the wife and widow of the late award-winning rapper Riky Rick, revealed her favourite song on Boss Zonke Forever.

Bianca Naidoo revealed this during an interview after the album's release on Friday, 4 April 2025. Her response reasonated with some of Riky Rick's fans who understood why she chose that track over the others on the posthumous album.

