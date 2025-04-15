After Royal AM’s expulsion from the PSL, Mama Joy shared a heartfelt message to Kaizer Chiefs’ Jessica Motaung on X, prompting rumours she might be aligning with Amakhosi

Her post triggered a flood of mixed reactions on social media—some welcoming her to Chiefs, while others warned her to stay away, citing past club switches

With Royal AM’s status in jeopardy, Mama Joy’s next move remains unclear—but one thing is certain: her presence continues to stir passionate debate across South African football

Mama Joy Chauke, has once again captured the public’s attention—this time, after her interaction with Kaizer Chiefs’ Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung. The moment came in the wake of Royal AM’s expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), leaving fans wondering whether Mama Joy might be looking for a new football home.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the flamboyant supporter shared:

I respect Jessica Motaung ,,,, ⁦@KaizerChiefs⁩ ❤️❤️ ⁦@kaizerm_jr⁩ I love you guys ,,, and Congratulations ,,, I support all National teams ,,, ⁦@SAFA_net⁩ ⁦@Netball_SA⁩ ⁦@SARugbymag⁩ ⁦@Springboks⁩ ⁦@Banyana_Banyana⁩ ⁦@BafanaBafana.

While Mama Joy clarified that she supports all national teams, her praise for the Motaung family sparked speculation that she may be warming up to the Amakhosi camp.

Supporters divided

Mama Joy’s post was met with mixed reactions from South African football fans—some urging her to steer clear of Chiefs, others joking about her high-profile club switches. Here are some of the most talked-about replies:

Minister of Electricity:

Please don’t join us Mama, we know how it was with Pirates and how it ended with Royal AM. We’ve been through a lot already. Go back to Orlando Pirates.

We Remain Humble:

I think you’ve found your new home. Plus, your designer brands from China will fit right in with the ‘Glamour Boys’.

Bandile:

Eish Mama, hlezi sikhala kule team and si right nje. I think you'll do just fine on your former team – they’re happy and humble.

Phumzile:

You can respect us from afar, thanks.

Nameno:

Dear Applicant, We regret to inform you that your membership application has been rejected. Reason: Incompatible values, plus SIGCWELE MANJE.

Dumi:

Sishap, my sister – please go back to your team.”

El President:

Mama Joy found a new home! Congratulations, Mama. We love you!

Where to from here for Mama Joy?

With Royal AM’s PSL status in limbo, Mama Joy’s next steps remain uncertain. Whether she returns to her Orlando Pirates roots, aligns herself with Kaizer Chiefs, or remains neutral, one thing is clear—her presence continues to spark debate in local football circles.

Financial and legal trouble

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is currently under curatorship due to a significant tax debt, estimated to be around R40 million.

The debt is reportedly linked to the club’s president, Shauwn Mkhize, and her family trust.

This financial instability has only worsened the club’s situation, as it has not been able to honor its obligations on and off the pitch.

