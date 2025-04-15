Global site navigation

How Old Is Londie London? A Look at the Reality TV Star’s 33rd Glamorous Birthday Celebration
How Old Is Londie London? A Look at the Reality TV Star’s 33rd Glamorous Birthday Celebration

by  Mbali Tebele 3 min read
  • South African reality TV star Londie London recently turned 33 on Monday, 14 April 2025
  • The influencer also celebrated the second anniversary of her hair brand business on her birthday
  • Former RHOD star Londie London shared a stunning video of her glamorous birthday party

Londie celebrated her birthday in style
Londie London's birthday celebration looked stunning. Image: londie_london_official
Source: Instagram

Many of you have been wondering who Londie London is and how old she is. Well, the former Real Housewives of Durban star recently marked her birthday as she turned 33 on Monday, 14 April 2025.

Sphamandla Mabonga's former partner not only celebrated another year around the sun, but she also marked the second anniversary of her hair brand business on the same day as her birthday.

The reality TV star had many netizens gushing over her recent content when she posted a video of her glamorous 33rd birthday party on Instagram

She captioned the clip:

"I love celebrating my birthday because I get to have all my favourite people in one room 🥹🤞🏾❤️🎈@chefnzuzaofficial wenza ikhekhe lomshado 🤞🏾🤭❤️@mabutlainno this was my perfect perfect wedding lol ❤️🎥: @raelsilver_rs."

Londie London braids partners with a major retail store

Londie's braids are also available at a major retail store, Clicks. When she announced this initiative, Londie ran a competition which could see a lucky customer winning a R100 voucher.

"I have great! The Londie London Braid is now available at Clicks South Africa. You can purchase it today and until the 31st of October. Just post and tag @londielondonbraid_sa @afrotexsa, and get an R100 voucher off your next purchase. Just follow the steps on the flyer," she wrote.
Londie London also celebrated 2nd anniversary of her business
Reality TV star Londie London turned 33 on 14 April 2025. Image: londie_london_official
Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Londie London

Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu is Londie London real name. She was born in 1992. Therefore, Londie London’s age as of now is 33. She grew up in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal. As young as six years old, Londiwe showed her interest in music. She would sing during Christmas parties and whenever there were family gatherings.

Londie London’s musical career dates back to her childhood days. Londie had a passion for music. She also came from a musical family. Her dad pushed her into music, and she eventually discovered that she could take part in musical competitions. She tried talent shows and the UJ idols competition while at the university. She also collaborated with a Ghanaian and BET award nominee, D-Black. Working with D-Black made her realize that she could focus on music as a career.

Londie London's amazing voice impresses peeps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London left many of her fans impressed, with many suggesting that she ventures into gospel music. Londie shone in a viral video, sparking calls for her to switch from Amapiano to gospel music.

Fans praised her amazing vocals, and some fans said she had a spiritual gift and would succeed in the gospel industry. Despite facing multiple personal struggles after her breakup, Londie has rebuilt her career with successful business ventures, including a perfume and a braids brand.

