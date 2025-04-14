South African reality TV star Londie London has a lot to celebrate as she marked two special milestones

The entrepreneur celebrated her birthday on Sunday, 13 April 2025, as she turned 33 and also the 2nd anniversary of her hair brand

Londie London announced on her social media page that in celebration of her hair brand, she will be giving away R200K

Londie London celebrated two huge milestones.

Source: Instagram

Halala! South African reality TV star Londie London has been on a winning streak ever since she started her own hair brand business.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star recently celebrated a huge milestone on social media. The musician marked another year around the sun on Sunday, 13 April 2025 as she turned 33, she also celebrated the 2nd anniversary of her hair brand business.

In a recent post she shared on her Instagram page, Londie revealed that in celebration of this milestone and her birthday, she will be giving away R200K to lucky winners who will enter the Hair Genie Competition.

"It’s my birthday — but you get the gift!' To celebrate another trip around the sun... guess what? It’s the 2nd anniversary of the Londie London braid, and together with Afrotex, we are officially opening the 2nd Annual Londie London Hair Genie Competition!!! This year, we are giving away a share of R200 000. So, stylist, make sure you do not miss this one. To enter, visit www.afrotexsa.com. There is a twist, so make sure you read and follow all the requirements. Let’s create magic. #Afrotexsa #HairGenie # LondieLondonBraid," she wrote.

See the post below:

Netizens wished Londie London a happy birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday messages to the star as he turned a year older. See some of the reactions below:

Reality TV star Nonku Williams said:

"Happiest birthday beautiful, more blessings upon blessings."

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase wrote:

"Happy birthday boo."

retshedisitsoe5897 mentioned:

"We share a birthday.May your special day be filled with joy, love and the triumphal spirit of Palm Sunday. Happiest birthday to you, sis."

wendynhlo replied:

"Happy birthday beautiful all the best."

philous3 responded:

"My angel happy birthday godbless you on your birthday see many years to come."

Londie London celebrated the 2nd anniversary of her hair brand.

Source: Instagram

Londie London braids partners with major retail store

Londie's braids are also available at a major retail store, Clicks. When she announced this initiative, Londie ran a competition which could see a lucky customer winning a R100 voucher.

"I have great! The Londie London Braid is now available at Clicks South Africa. You can purchase it today and until the 31st of October. Just post and tag @londielondonbraid_sa @afrotexsa, and get an R100 voucher off your next purchase. Just follow the steps on the flyer," she wrote.

Londie London's amazing voice impresses peeps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London left many of her fans impressed, with many suggesting that she ventures into gospel music. Londie shone in a viral video, sparking calls for her to switch from Amapiano to gospel music.

Fans praised her amazing vocals, and some fans said she had a spiritual gift and would succeed in the gospel industry. Despite facing multiple personal struggles after her breakup, Londie has rebuilt her career with successful business ventures, including a perfume and a braids brand.

