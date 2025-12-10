A Zimbabwean man was arrested with over 500 passports and a large amount of cash in Waterval Boven in Mpumalanga

The arrest resulted from information the police received on Monday, 8 December 2025, about a white Chevrolet Utility bakkie

It is alleged that the driver was going to meet someone to have the passports stamped

Authorities arrested a Zimbabwean man on Monday, 8 December 2025, in Waterval Boven, Mpumalanga, after allegedly finding him with passports and cash, potentially putting more than 500 fellow Zimbabweans at risk.

Zimbabwean man found with over 500 passports

According to The Citizen, a 43-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested by a multidisciplinary team, including the Middelburg Flying Squad, Nkangala District Anti-Hijacking Team, and Waterval Boven SAPS, after he was allegedly found with numerous passports and a large amount of cash.

Police acted on a tip-off on Monday afternoon, 8 December, about a white Chevrolet Utility bakkie with Gauteng plates. When officers found the vehicle and searched it, they discovered 582 passports, some with money hidden inside, along with another R20 000 wrapped in a plastic bag.

Police believe the driver was planning to meet someone the next day to have the passports stamped, and that the cash found was meant for payment. The 43-year-old now faces charges under the Immigration Act, as well as fraud and money laundering. Officers also seized the bakkie and recovered R147 300 in cash. He is expected to appear in the Waterval Boven Periodical Court today, 10 December 2025.

Illegal entry into South Africa

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato said authorities continue to face challenges with illegal entry into South Africa. He noted that the December and January festive periods bring higher traveller volumes, placing extra pressure on ports of entry. Masiapato added that the country is dealing with a range of border-related issues, including illegal migration, organised cross-border crime, and the smuggling of illicit goods.

Masiapato launched the BMA’s festive season plan on Sunday, 7 December 2025, saying that about 8,135 people were arrested at ports of entry between July and September 2025. Most were undocumented, inadmissible, or classified as undesirables, with the majority coming from Lesotho, followed by Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini.

