Zimbabwean Man Arrested in Middelburg With Cash and Over 500 Passports
- A Zimbabwean man was arrested with over 500 passports and a large amount of cash in Waterval Boven in Mpumalanga
- The arrest resulted from information the police received on Monday, 8 December 2025, about a white Chevrolet Utility bakkie
- It is alleged that the driver was going to meet someone to have the passports stamped
Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.
Authorities arrested a Zimbabwean man on Monday, 8 December 2025, in Waterval Boven, Mpumalanga, after allegedly finding him with passports and cash, potentially putting more than 500 fellow Zimbabweans at risk.
Zimbabwean man found with over 500 passports
According to The Citizen, a 43-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested by a multidisciplinary team, including the Middelburg Flying Squad, Nkangala District Anti-Hijacking Team, and Waterval Boven SAPS, after he was allegedly found with numerous passports and a large amount of cash.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Police acted on a tip-off on Monday afternoon, 8 December, about a white Chevrolet Utility bakkie with Gauteng plates. When officers found the vehicle and searched it, they discovered 582 passports, some with money hidden inside, along with another R20 000 wrapped in a plastic bag.
Police believe the driver was planning to meet someone the next day to have the passports stamped, and that the cash found was meant for payment. The 43-year-old now faces charges under the Immigration Act, as well as fraud and money laundering. Officers also seized the bakkie and recovered R147 300 in cash. He is expected to appear in the Waterval Boven Periodical Court today, 10 December 2025.
Illegal entry into South Africa
Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato said authorities continue to face challenges with illegal entry into South Africa. He noted that the December and January festive periods bring higher traveller volumes, placing extra pressure on ports of entry. Masiapato added that the country is dealing with a range of border-related issues, including illegal migration, organised cross-border crime, and the smuggling of illicit goods.
Masiapato launched the BMA’s festive season plan on Sunday, 7 December 2025, saying that about 8,135 people were arrested at ports of entry between July and September 2025. Most were undocumented, inadmissible, or classified as undesirables, with the majority coming from Lesotho, followed by Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini.
3 Similar stories reported by Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that ten undocumented foreign nationals were arrested at an illegal waste facility, including the facility owner. This follows a joint operation involving the provincial Environment Department, Home Affairs, Labour, SAPS, and other stakeholders.
- KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli made strong calls for illegal persons in South Africa to be deported. Ntuli said those deported should only be allowed back in SA under strict laws.
- The South African Police Service raided an upmarket massage parlour, where they found undocumented foreign nationals.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za