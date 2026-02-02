British Man Quit Job To Chase Dream Life in Cape Town, SA Reacts: "Lord, Have Mercy"
- A young British man quit his job to chase a dream life in Cape Town, sharing his plans on TikTok
- His video went viral, sparking widespread social media reactions and discussions about pursuing passions abroad
- The move prompted mixed responses online, with viewers debating the impact on locals and Cape Town’s housing market
A young British man has captured the attention of social media users after announcing his decision to quit his job and pursue a dream life in Cape Town.
The news, shared via a TikTok video on 20 January 2026, has inspired many to rethink their own career paths and life goals.
In the clip, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @brickbybrick_with_vinnie explained that he was leaving his current job to focus on building his own business and pursuing a career as an athlete. He shared a step-by-step vision for his future in the video caption, saying:
"Step one: move to Cape Town. Step two: work really hard and build a life I’m happy with and proud of."
The TikTok post quickly went viral, with thousands of viewers engaging with his story. Many praised his courage to leave the traditional work path and follow his passions, while others expressed curiosity about the kind of business and athletic career he intends to pursue.
Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of support. Some shared their own experiences of chasing dreams abroad, while others encouraged him to stay dedicated to his goals despite potential challenges.
Cape Town has become an attractive destination for young entrepreneurs and athletes due to its vibrant culture, scenic beauty, and growing opportunities in various industries. The content creator @brickbybrick_with_vinnieyoung’s decision reflected a broader trend of individuals seeking personal fulfilment and adventure outside their home countries.
While the outcome of his venture is yet to be seen, his story highlights the importance of taking calculated risks in pursuit of happiness and career satisfaction. It also became a reminder that bold decisions often require leaving comfort zones to achieve long-term goals.
SA reacts to man’s career change in Cape Town
The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the young British man relocating to Cape Town in pursuit of a new life in the Mother City, saying:
Vuyi Living | Digital Creator said:
"Lapho, a South African can never quit their job and fly to the UK because of the visa requirements 😭."
Renatahopemyburgh added:
"Do you understand that locals have a problem affording rent because of the influx of people who want to 'start living life."
No-Good👉🏼B20_VTEC🈵 expressed:
"South Africa's not it, bro. Nevertheless goodluck."
MamaMpho08 commented:
"I rate we balance out the exchange rate.. see if they still want to come here when the dollar is R7."
Brendylicious stated:
"Lord, have mercy... Cape Town is going to be the New Europe... So many people are moving there, and now there's a housing crisis for locals cause all the rentals are turned into Airbnb 🙄."
Mxesibe Buhe replied:
"Try USA, my brother, things are not good here☺️."
Watch the video below:
