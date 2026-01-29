A South African woman shared teaching opportunities in Southeast Asia that many locals are overlooking

A South African woman shared a plug for those feeling boxed in at home, revealing some of the underrated opportunities abroad.

A South African woman using the username @lulamaxalipiworldwide took to TikTok on 23 January 2026 to share what she believes is an overlooked opportunity for locals looking to work abroad. In her video, she highlighted teaching roles in Laos and parts of South East Asia, responding directly to a comment from a user who said they had left a corporate job to teach overseas. The creator explained how these regions offer accessible teaching pathways that many South Africans are not talking about, especially at a time when more locals are seeking alternatives outside traditional corporate spaces.

Teaching English abroad has steadily become a popular option for South Africans, particularly as job competition increases at home. Countries across South East Asia often require fewer barriers to entry compared to Europe or the Middle East, while still offering structured work environments and cultural exposure. For many, these roles provide a way to earn in foreign currency, gain international experience, and reset their careers without the pressure of corporate burnout.

Underrated teaching abroad opportunities

The video by user @lulamaxalipiworldwide gained traction because it tapped into a growing trend of South Africans reconsidering conventional career paths. Many viewers related to the idea of leaving familiar routines behind in exchange for something more flexible and fulfilling. The creator’s reply-style format made it feel personal, as though she was speaking directly to those quietly considering a similar move.

Reactions reflected a mix of curiosity and encouragement, with many expressing surprise at how little they knew about teaching opportunities in Laos. Others saw the post as a sign to explore options beyond the usual destinations, while some welcomed the conversation around redefining success outside corporate norms.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Snowy wrote:

"I have a TEFL certificate, I just can’t land a job been looking."

Andilemarcia1 added:

"I was teaching in Laos 2024-2025, loved it there, might go back."

Pat Sam wrote:

"My husband is a teacher here in Botswana. Please help him out, he wants to go and teach there, he paid a South African agent, but nothing happened to him since last year."

Nuna_T🇿🇦🇹🇭 wrote:

"I'm stuck trying to join the community. I can't upload my pic."

Lethungwane shared:

"I will definitely join. Thank you."

Digital added:

"There is always a way. 🔥🔥"

Data:

"I'm doing my TEFL now, and will start hustling soon."

Nqobile Linda:

"Hi, I have a TEFL certificate. I just saw this now. Please assist, I would like to go teach."

