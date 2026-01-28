A young South African doctor shared her reality of nearing unemployment, sparking concern across the country

Her story went viral and connected with many netizens facing job uncertainty despite having qualifications

The moment reignited discussions about unemployment and limited opportunities for young professionals

When a doctor fears unemployment, it forces a hard conversation about where South Africa is heading and who the system is really working for.

The picture on the left showed a female doctor posing with her stethoscope. Image: ASphotofamily, Freepik

Source: UGC

A South African doctor has raised an alarm after revealing she was just days away from being unemployed. TikTok user @nazonxumalo posted the video on 29 December 2025, explaining that her internship and community service were coming to an end with no confirmed placement lined up. She shared that she was two days away from unemployment and admitted that the uncertainty had taken an emotional toll, especially as she prepared for what she described as a tough 2026.

Her situation sheds light on the broader challenges within South Africa’s healthcare sector. Despite the country’s need for medical professionals, many newly qualified doctors struggle to secure posts due to budget constraints and limited placements. While South Africa’s unemployment rate dropped to 31.9% in Q3 2025, youth unemployment remains critically high at 58.5%, making stories like hers increasingly common among young professionals.

Uncertainty in South Africa’s healthcare system

The video posted by user @nazonxumalo gained traction because it challenged assumptions that doctors are always financially secure. Many viewers were surprised to see someone in such a demanding and respected profession facing job scarcity, especially after years of intense training and service.

Public sentiment leaned heavily toward concern and frustration, with many expressing worry about what this means for the future of healthcare. Others reflected on how widespread unemployment has become, regardless of qualifications, making the story deeply unsettling for many South Africans.

The screenshot on the left showed Nazo Nxumalo vlogging about her situation. Image: @nazonxumalo

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

Nobuhle said:

“As a fellow doctor, post community service, unemployed for an entire year, but God has a funny way of exposing us to unique opportunities tailored for us. Some are theatre assistants, ED locums, GP locums, own GP practices, etc. You’ll survive.”

Lee shared:

“I feel your pain, my daughter is in her third year sitting at home after com serve.”

Lindoh wrote:

“Commserve yaphela on 31 December 2024. We are still surviving. It might be rough at first, but you will survive. Ungahlali. Look for locums. Go to every GP owakhe wayibona, even if you don’t know the doctor, just walk in and drop your CV. Drop your CV everywhere.”

Khaymo_official added:

“How is it normal that we have Dr Okongos in our public clinics and Dr Nxumalo is about to be unemployed in SA?”

Letago la Morena said:

"Please apply for medical advisor jobs at pharmaceutical companies."

Naturespharmacy commented:

“What does it take to open a private surgery? Because we need more of us getting helped by our own.”

Yandani10Kayfikeni said:

“Have you considered moving abroad? It’s a long process and not everyone is interested, but God will bless you soon.”

Elsje wrote:

“Did you try Doctors Without Borders? I know it’s not for everybody, but it opens a lot of doors.”

