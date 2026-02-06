A South African nurse working in the US shared some unexpected work culture differences that caught her off guard

Her humorous take highlighted how moving abroad often comes with adjustments people don’t always anticipate

The video resonated with many who know that better pay doesn’t always mean easier working conditions

It sounded funny at first, but beneath the jokes was a reminder that life overseas isn’t always the upgrade it’s made out to be, especially when it comes to work-life balance.

The picture on the left showed Rhona wearing a stethoscope and writing a patient file. Image: @rhonab46

A South African nurse working in the United States sparked conversation after opening up about the differences in work culture between the two countries. TikTok user @rhonab46 posted the video on 1 February 2026 from a hospital in the US, sharing her experience in a lighthearted and humorous way. In the clip, she explained that, unlike South Africa, there is no 30-minute morning tea break, and the lunch break she was used to back home is only 30 minutes in the US and unpaid, even during long 12-hour shifts.

She shared these observations casually, using humour and sarcasm rather than criticism. The nurse made it clear that she wasn’t exposing anyone, but simply pointing out the small but significant adjustments she had to make. Her tone reflected acceptance rather than complaint, acknowledging that every country has its own systems and expectations, especially in demanding professions like healthcare.

Work culture shock in different countries

TikTok user @rhonab46’s video resonated with many South Africans because it highlighted the realities people often don’t talk about when moving overseas. While working abroad is often seen as a financial upgrade, the day-to-day work culture can be more intense and less flexible. Many viewers appreciated the honesty, especially coming from someone working in a high-pressure environment.

Mzansi reacted with a mix of laughter, surprise and understanding. Some nurses shared similar experiences, while others admitted they never realised how different workplace norms could be. The clip opened up broader conversations about work-life balance, burnout and the hidden costs of chasing opportunities abroad.

The screenshot on the left showed Rhona in her blue scrubs, wearing glasses. image: Image: @rhonab46

Here’s what Mzansi said

Midlands Trading Co said:

“That’s what real productivity looks like.”

AdrienneB said:

“And nurses in SA hospitals are busy sleeping on the job while there are patients waiting.”

BabyMacKenzie wrote:

“Listen, we are so spoilt, I won’t lie. We complain till you go somewhere else and see the grass is not always greener. When it comes to leave, even maternity leave, we’re really spoilt as South Africans.”

D joked:

“I’ve been a slave… now I must be a Florence… Again. 😂🥰😅”

Loraine Lubbe wrote:

“My daughter is a nurse in the ICU or ER. You quickly swallow something depending on the needs of the patient. No scheduled tea or lunch breaks. Patient first.”

Seelan wrote:

“So when do they 🇺🇸 expect you to eat our Ouma rusk, Marie Biscuit and Tennis Biscuits? Nee dame, enjoy maar your 🇺🇸 pay. 💵 We are no longer slaves here in SA. Thank you for showcasing how blessed we are in 🇿🇦. If only corruption, abuse, murder and theft could be reduced, this country would be in the Top 10. ❤️”

SyCotiC said:

“CCMA on speed dial, try me.”

Zandria said:

“I work as a scrub in theatre here in SA. Tea time and lunch breaks are a luxury for us. Nothing new.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

