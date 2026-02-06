A South African living in the US shared how he managed to fully furnish his apartment using free items from Facebook Marketplace

His comparison between life in the US and South Africa sparked honest conversations about money, value and everyday survival

Many people related instantly, saying the story felt humorous at first, but it hit a little too close to home

A simple Facebook Marketplace flex quickly turned into a sobering reflection on poverty, generosity and how different environments quietly shape the way people live and survive.

A South African man living in the United States, @faffytragos, sparked conversation after sharing a video on 5 February 2026 explaining the difference between Facebook Marketplace in South Africa and America. Speaking from his apartment abroad, he explained how he furnished his space entirely using items listed as free on Facebook Marketplace. He shared that at the time he was struggling financially, able to afford rent only, yet people willingly gave away couches, stools and household items without asking for anything in return.

Beyond the personal story, his experience opened a wider discussion about consumer culture abroad. In many parts of the US, people prioritise convenience and space, often giving away usable items rather than storing or selling them. In contrast, South Africans tend to resell even second-hand goods due to economic pressure, making the idea of truly free items feel almost unreal.

Facebook Marketplace culture shock abroad

The video by user @faffytragos connected deeply with viewers because many South Africans instantly related to his comparison. The joke about free items back home usually meaning message for a price hit close to home. People saw their everyday experiences reflected in his story, making it feel honest rather than exaggerated.

Social media users reacted with humour, disbelief and reflection. While some laughed at the accuracy of his comparison, others said the video highlighted bigger economic differences and how survival shapes behaviour back home.

The screenshot on the left showed a man sitting in his car talking about Facebook Marketplace. Image: @faffytragos

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi said

Tender Care said:

“MacG must call you to his Podcast.”

Nabotechsmart wrote:

“The USA is built on generosity.”

Djentho wrote:

“Your patriotism is immeasurable and admirable, mfethu.”

Khumalo Njabulo said:

“My friend said the same thing.”

Ghost wrote:

“Okay, Tragos, I need me one of those free cars. You can take it for me, I’ll come take it from Eastrand. 😁😁😁”

V asked:

“Wait, so that’s not a thing here?”

Mavee asked:

“Ha for real?”

Tmaphalala369 wrote:

“I did that because I couldn’t afford a van to bring my furniture home… it was sad, because I lost everything but siyavuka.”

Sipho Colen asked:

“Show us pictures, please.”

Tman said:

“Appreciate your honesty.”

