Six teenagers were arrested by the police for trying to scam people through the Facebook Marketplace

The young were tricking people on Facebook into believing that they want to purchase their household items

The police caught the teenagers red-handed while they were trying to rob one of their Facebook victims

The police arrested teenagers arrested for attempted robbery and trying to scam people on Facebook. Image @SAPoliceService/Twitter and Marco Longari/Getty

WESTERN CAPE - A group of teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of enticing people who wanted to sell their household items into a trap and stealing from them.

The Western Cape Police says the teenagers started baiting on Facebook Marketplace. Spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the Nyanga crime prevention department had arrested six teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 as suspects on Wednesday.

According to Times Live, the victim was delivering a system to Brown's Farm, ordered through Facebook Marketplace, when six men threw rocks at the car, trying to rob him.

Upon seeing this incident, police officers arrested the suspects and confiscated their mobile phones. Another 15 conversations with potential victims were found on the suspect's cell phone, reported Sowetan Live. Gwala also stated:

"The suspects had lured the victim to the location under the guise of being potential customers.”

