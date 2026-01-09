A young nurse’s video challenged long-held perceptions about attitude and care in South African public hospitals, offering a softer perspective many don’t expect

Her message highlighted how everyday interactions between patients and healthcare workers can shape trust in the system

The clip opened up a discussion about generational shifts and whether younger professionals are changing workplace culture

One short video quietly questioned whether rudeness in healthcare is a system problem, a learned behaviour, or something a new generation is ready to unlearn.

The picture on the left showed Phiina posing in her nursing attire. Image: @phiinas

A young South African nurse sparked conversation online after sharing a video about how patients often react to her kindness at work. A TikTok user posted the clip @phiinas on 7 January 2026 and showed the nurse reflecting on how people regularly tell her they have never met a nurse who is patient, gentle, and friendly. She responded by saying they had not met her yet. The video quickly stood out because it touched on a familiar reality in South Africa, where public hospitals and clinics are often associated with long queues, staff shortages, and tense interactions between patients and healthcare workers.

In South Africa, complaints about nurses being rude or dismissive, especially in government facilities, have become a common part of everyday conversation. Overworked staff, limited resources, and pressure-packed environments often shape how patients experience healthcare. Against this backdrop, the nurse’s video landed differently because it challenged the idea that poor bedside manner is unavoidable. Many young professionals entering healthcare today are openly committed to empathy, patience, and communication, even within difficult systems. It also reflects a broader shift in how younger workers view service roles, with emotional intelligence becoming just as important as technical skill.

A new generation reshaping public healthcare

User @phiinas's video gained traction because it spoke directly to lived experiences. Viewers shared stories of both negative and positive encounters in clinics and hospitals, with many pointing out how rare kindness can feel in spaces marked by stress and urgency. The idea that someone could still show warmth while working under pressure resonated strongly. The mention of nurses born after 2000, often referred to as 2Ks, suggested that generational change may slowly influence workplace culture.

Many viewers expressed hope, and the response reflected a desire for change within public healthcare, with people welcoming the idea that small shifts in attitude can make difficult systems more bearable. For some, the video felt like a reminder that dignity and care still matter, even in overstretched environments where patience is often tested.

The screenshot on the left captured the on-text screen that they've never seen a nurse who is not rude to patients. Image: @phiinas

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mini and Me commented:

“Very true. You once helped me eGugulethu clinic. When the elderly nurses were so rude, when I wanted to remove my implant, they were sending me from pillar to post. You went to look for me and booked me an appointment. 💖 the kind of nurses we need!”

Jilanie asked:

“I want to study nursing, but I'm so unsure, like I really want to do it, but I'm scared it might not be my thing. Do you have any tips you could give me on your journey?”

K asked:

“Hi, mama. Can I ask?! I was prevented from last year June (2 months injection) so June and August only, and I have stopped, but I haven't gotten my periods till today. 😕 Is it normal?”

Reaaaa commented:

“My mom, who is a midwife, comes back home with something from the parents/patients, sometimes food and cups written ‘you're the best’ 😂😂”

Yonwaba Sibali commented:

“I can attest. ❤️😂 You were one of the nurses who helped me give birth in 2023. ❤️”

MaShozi_Omuhle commented:

“Bakhona bakithi, there were nurses at Pmb Medi Clinic High Care unit who were the sweetest beings ever, when my brother was there! My mom and I would be there from 9 am–9 pm, but nje they were the best!”

Check out the TikTok video below:

